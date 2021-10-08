Abercrombie & Kent to Return to Antarctica This Season

Abercrombie & Kent has announced that it will return to Antarctica this season in time to celebrate its 30th season exploring the continent.

Following a successful restart with voyages around Greece and Iceland in September, A&K will operate all four of its scheduled expedition cruises to Antarctica this season, each with a different focus: solar eclipse, climate change, family holidays and photography.

“Our Antarctica operations this year will be based in a single country, Argentina, to maintain the integrity of our itineraries and minimize any impact on the guest experience,” explained Bob Simpson, Abercrombie & Kent Vice President of Expedition Cruising.

“Guests will be required to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival in Buenos Aires, have a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding their flight and complete an online health affidavit verifying vaccination and negative PCR test status. They will begin with two nights in the vibrant city of Buenos Aires, exploring a choice of expert-led excursions curated by A&K’s local office, prior to boarding the ship in Ushuaia. We intend to deliver the same kind of rewarding experiences that have earned A&K accolades from Travel Advisors for decades; they recognize the importance of A&K’s experience operating in one of the world’s most remote places, where landing sites vary depending on weather, wind and ice conditions,” he added.

The upcoming departures include:

Antarctica & the Total Solar Eclipse Cruise voyage to the center of the path of totality for the eclipse, a band that stretches through the South Orkney Islands. A&K’s expedition team selected this location, a very narrow track where the radiating “circle of light” is best seen – weather, sea and ice conditions permitting – to allow a good viewing time of approximately one minute and 40 seconds.

The voyage promises:

• Learning about the science behind an eclipse from astronomer Massimo Tarenghi and former NASA astronaut Susan Kilrain;

• A pre-cruise stay in Buenos Aires, complete with expert-led tours of the capital city and a welcome dinner with A&K eclipse and astronomy experts;

• Observing wildlife throughout the Southern Ocean and around the Antarctic Peninsula, from humpback whales to colonies of penguins and seals;

• Lectures that focus on ornithology, marine mammals, geology, history and photography;

• 15 days from $18,995 per person, was $22,495; Nov. 28-Dec. 12, 2021.

Antarctic Cruise Adventure: A Changing Landscape allows guests to discover the effects of rising global temperatures first-hand with lectures by climate scientist Professor James McClintock. Guests can enjoy daily zodiac excursions to Antarctica and witness rare wildlife up close – from lively flocks of penguins to several species of whale.

The voyage promises:

• Discovering "rare yet abundant" wildlife – such as Adélie penguins, humpback whales and giant albatrosses – on daily zodiac excursions;

• Exploring the Antarctic Peninsula for five days with adventures led by A&K’s expedition team;

• Focusing on climate change research with noted Antarctic researcher James McClintock, who offers engaging lectures on the impact of rising global temperatures on this fragile ecosystem;

• Starting the journey with a two-night stay in Buenos Aires, and exploring the Latin city with a choice of shore excursions;

• 13 days from $12,995 per person, was $15,995; Dec 10-22, 2021.

Antarctica and South Georgia Island Holiday Voyage allows guests to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve while experiencing Antarctic landscapes on daily zodiac excursions.

The voyage promises:

• Hundreds of thousands of king penguins on Salisbury Plain or Gold Harbor;

• The coast of South Georgia as a "treasure trove of glaciers and fjords" and Drygalski Fjord – a combination of towering cliffs and blue glaciers;

• Dedicated Young Explorers Guides lead “fun, informative, hands-on learning experiences” for students;

• 18 days from $19,495 per person, was $23,495; with a chance to save 50 percent on the single supplement on stateroom categories 1-3. In addition, guests can receive a $1,500 per person credit on any stateroom or suite when they reserve their international air with A&K. Dec. 20, 2021-Jan. 6, 2022.

Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands Cruise: Photography & Exploration allows to discover South Georgia with its rookeries of king penguins and Antarctica – "an ideal itinerary for photographers and explorers alike," according to a press release.

The voyage promises:

• Photo coaching lectures and hands-on workshops with National Geographic photographer Michael Melford;

• Exploring wildlife-rich South Georgia, with king penguin colonies and sites that tell the tale of Antarctica’s explorer, Ernest Shackleton;

• 18 days from $19,995 per person, was $23,995; with a chance to save 50 percent on the single supplement on stateroom categories 1-3. In addition, guests can receive a $1,500 per person credit on any stateroom or suite when they reserve their international air with A&K. Jan. 4-21, 2022.

The voyages will be operated by Le Lyrial, which boasts an ice-class rating and technology to operate with minimal impact on the environment.

Abercrombie & Kent limited its capacity to approximately 80 percent – no voyage exceeds 199 guests – ensuring each stateroom and suite has a private balcony. Butler service is provided in all suites, as well as an "intimate" 1 to 1.3 staff-to-guest ratio. Zodiac boats are limited to eight guests, and coaches are filled to 60 percent capacity.

According to the press release, proof of COVID-19 full vaccination is required for travelers 12 and older. In addition to constant and systematic cleaning and sanitizing of all areas onboard, there is "stringent management" of air circulation with a UV sterilization system.

A doctor and nurse are available 24/7 and have access to advanced hospital equipment and isolation areas.