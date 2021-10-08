Royal Caribbean: Ship Location Update

With 14 vessels now back in service, the Royal Caribbean International fleet is sailing around the world once again.

Here is the location of every ship as of October 8, 2021:

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After entering service in July, the Odyssey of the Seas offers weekly departures from Fort Lauderdale. The Quantum Ultra-Class vessel is presently sailing a six-night Western Caribbean itinerary, with visits to Mexico and the Bahamas.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Hong Kong

Currently anchored near Hong Kong, the Spectrum of the Seas is about to launch a program of short cruises to nowhere from the city’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. After a long wait, the vessel welcomes its first post-pandemic guests on October 14.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Symphony of the Seas resumed service in August, after a 17-month operational pause. The Oasis-class vessel is currently sailing in the Eastern Caribbean, on a week-long cruise to St. Maarten, St. Thomas and the Bahamas.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Another Royal Caribbean ship back in service, the Ovation of the Seas is currently wrapping up a three-month season in Alaska.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Based in Barcelona, the Harmony of the Seas resumed revenue service in August. The ship is currently sailing week-long Western Mediterranean cruises, visiting four ports in Italy and Spain.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: British Islands

The Anthem of the Seas is currently offering domestic cruises around the UK. Based in Southampton, the vessel remains in the region through the end of October, when it’s set to return to the United States.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Singapore

In service for nearly a year now, the Quantum of the Seas was the first Royal Caribbean ship to resume revenue service in November 2020. Based in Singapore, the ship continues to offer its short cruises to nowhere through the end of 2021.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Allure of the Seas is currently on the last leg of a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the vessel resumed service in August, sailing an alternating schedule of Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

In September, the Oasis of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean ship to restart guest operations from the U.S. Northeast. The vessel is currently offering a series of Bahamas cruises from Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

Based in Galveston, the Independence of the Seas is currently sailing on a 9-night Bahamas cruise. After the longer voyage, the vessel is set to offer a series of short Mexico cruises.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After a routine drydock in Spain, the Liberty of the Seas resumed service on October 3. The vessel is now sailing a program of seven-night Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Freedom of the Seas is currently departing Miami two times per week, offering three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and CocoCay. Back in July, the vessel was the first to resume service for Royal Caribbean in the United States.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

In service since July, the Jewel of the Seas is offering Eastern Mediterranean cruises. Based in Cyprus, the ship’s week-long itinerary includes visits to five destinations in Greece.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

Offering short cruises, the Mariner of the Seas returned to guest operations in August. Based in Port Canaveral, the Voyager-class vessel is currently offering Bahamas itineraries.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Costa Rica

After a season in Alaska, the Serenade of the Seas is sailing a Panama Canal cruise ahead of launching service from Tampa. The vessel is presently in Costa Rica, as part of its 13-night positioning voyage.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Pacific Ocean

The Navigator of the Seas arrived back in the United States in September, docking in Los Angeles after a drydock stay in Spain. Currently awaiting service resumption in the Pacific Ocean, the vessel is set to welcome the guests back in the West Coast, on Nov. 19.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Florida Coast

Awaiting the service resumption in the Florida – Bahamas region, the Brilliance of the Seas recently docked in Port Everglades for a technical call.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Brest, France

The Adventure of the Seas is currently in a French shipyard, undergoing routine maintenance. After wrapping up its first post-pandemic season a few weeks ago, the vessel is set to return to service again on October 29, offering cruises from Galveston.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Cádiz, Spain

Another Royal Caribbean ship paying a visit to a European shipyard, the Radiance of the Seas is currently docked at Navantia. After arriving from Asia, the vessel was recently drydocked in the Spanish facility.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Explorer of the Seas is currently in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Limassol, Cyprus

After several years sailing in Asia, the Voyager of the Seas has just returned to Europe. With all its Asia-based cruises cancelled, the vessel is now awaiting its service resumption in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Bahamas

With its entire schedule cancelled for the remainder of the year, the Vision of the Seas remains in operational pause in the Bahamas.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: St. Maarten

Set to resume service in 2022, the Rhapsody of the Seas is currently anchored near Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Cádiz, Spain

After crossing the Atlantic in August, the Enchantment of the Seas is presently in Cádiz, Spain. The Vision-class ship sailed to the port for a routine drydock in the Navantia shipyard.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Philipsburg, St. Maarten

Set to resume service in December, the Grandeur of the Seas is in the Caribbean. The vessel is currently docked in Philipsburg, St. Maarten.