Carnival: Nearly 100 Cruises and 237,000 Guests Sailed Since July

With half its U.S. fleet back in service and sailing from six U.S. homeports, Carnival Cruise Line has had an accomplishment-filled three months since resuming guest operations this summer, according to a press release.

The company’s restart began on July 3, 2021 when the Carnival Vista set sail from Galveston and since then 10 additional ships have resumed service, carrying 237,000 guests from homeports along the East and West Coasts and the Gulf of Mexico all while guests were devouring nearly half a million Guy Fieri burgers and enjoying 11,000 adrenaline-fueled rides on BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea that debuted on the new Mardi Gras July 31, 2021.

“Our first three months back in service has underscored our strong brand loyalty, the best customer base in the cruise industry and our team’s ability to deliver outstanding results and guest service,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “It has been an emotional experience for everyone involved, myself included, as we have resumed operations with a focus on health and safety while providing a positive impact for our guests, team members and the communities we visit.”

Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans to have 17 ships back in guest service by the end of 2021, with additional ships returning in January and February and the entire U.S. fleet back in guest operations by spring 2022.

A video update from Duffy detailing the line’s return to service can be viewed here while an infographic detailing return to service statistics is available here.