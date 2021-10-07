Advertisement

P&O’s Iona Makes Inaugural Cruise Call in Lisbon

IMG 3080

The Iona – the new 5,200-passenger ship operated by P&O Cruises – made its first cruise call at Lisbon, Portugal.

The ship arrived in the Port of Lisbon on the evening of Oct. 6. According to a press statement, passengers were allowed to go ashore in “bubble tours.”

A customary plaque exchange took place on the Quayside with representatives of the Lisbon Harbour Master, Immigration Authority, Customs Authority, Terminal Operator, Port Authority and Port Agency exchanging plaques with Captain Andrew Wolverson.

20211006 084055

“It was a successful call and we look forward to seeing the ship again on the 20th of this month at which time we hope passengers and crew can come ashore independently and enjoy our lovely city,” read a statement from James Rawes Navegação, port agents on the call.

