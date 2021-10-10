Genting Cruise Lines: Brand by Brand Restart Update

The first major cruise corporation to return to service in July 2020, Genting Cruise Lines currently has two brands in service.

Sailing around the world, five Genting vessels are offering different kinds of cruises, including short seacations, week-long luxury voyages and longer expedition cruises.

Here is the latest, brand by brand:

Dream Cruises

Status: 2 ships currently in service

Ships: Genting Dream and World Dream

Regions: Asia – Singapore and Hong Kong

Back in service for over 15 months, Dream Cruises is currently offering “Super Seacations” from two different Asian homeports – Singapore and Hong Kong.

The World Dream resumed service from Singapore in November 2020, offering short cruises to nowhere. The Genting Dream, in the meantime, is offering a similar product from Hong Kong .

Based in Taiwan, the Explorer Dream had resumed service in July 2020, offering domestic cruises in the country. The operation, however, had to be suspended again in 2021 due to new travel restrictions.

Crystal Cruises

Status: Entire three-ship fleet in service

Ships: Crystal Serenity, Crystal Endeavor and Crystal Symphony

Regions: Bahamas, Bermuda and Northern Europe

The entire thee-ship fleet of Crystal Cruises is currently sailing with guests. The luxury brand first resumed revenue service in July 2021 with the Crystal Serenity.

Sailing from Nassau and Bimini, the vessel started to offer a weeklong Bahamas itinerary that now includes Miami as a third homeport.

Crystal’s second oceangoing vessel to resume service, the Symphony, is presently sailing from New York on a series of Bermuda cruises.

Delivered to the brand in July, the Crystal Endeavour is currently sailing in Northern Europe, after an inaugural season in Iceland.

Star Cruises

Status: No ships in service

Ships: SuperStar Gemini, SuperStar Aquarius, Star Pisces and The Taipan

Regions: Asia

The Star Cruises fleet remains out of service for the time being. According to the company’s website, all future sailings are currently suspended until further notice.

In May 2021, the brand planned a service resumption in Malaysia, with the Star Pisces. The operation, however, was cancelled before its start.

In Singapore, two different Star Cruises ships were briefly used as accommodation in 2020. The vessels housed foreign workers recovering from COVID-19.