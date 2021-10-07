Miami-Dade County Mayor Lauds Scarlet Lady’s Successful Inaugural

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava – along with members of the Board of County Commission, the PortMiami team, and industry partners – has lauded the successful inaugural of the Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages' first new cruise ship to her homeport, PortMiami.

The Scarlet Lady was delivered on Valentine's Day 2020 and was due to make her maiden voyage from PortMiami on Apr. 1, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the line had to postpone her maiden season. Scarlet Lady started passenger operations from Miami on the evening of Oct. 6.

The 2,800-passenger Scarlet Lady features innovative technologies that reduce fuel demand. The brand prides on its commitment to creating an "Epic Sea Change For All," supporting the commercial advancement of clean energy, alternative fuel sources, and other climate-positive initiatives. The line also took actions a step further by utilizing carbon offsets to balance impacts on climate change.

Additionally, Virgin Voyages' new Cruise Terminal V, soon to open at PortMiami, will be "Shore Power Ready" by 2023. The terminal is part of Miami-Dade County’s Shore Power Phase 1 Project that will generate county-wide benefits by reducing emissions from vessels burning bunker fuel while at berth.

"We're extremely grateful for support from the mayor's office in bringing Shore Power to PortMiami,” said the Founder of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson. “Our team at Virgin Voyages is committed to contributing efforts that push our industry towards a more sustainable future and remain stewards to the environment."

"Miami-Dade County is grateful to Sir Richard Branson and the Virgin team for their incredible partnership and commitment to creating a more resilient industry, indeed an Epic Sea Change For All," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "I am truly proud that together with Virgin Voyages and other partners, we are positioning PortMiami as a leader in sustainability and creating a more resilient cruise industry for generations to come."