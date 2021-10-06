AD Ports Group Partners With Aurora50 to Empower Emirati Women

AD Ports Group has signed a new partnership agreement with Aurora50, a social enterprise focusing on achieving gender-balanced boardrooms in the UAE.

According to a press release, through this new partnership, AD Ports Group and Aurora50 aim to create a more inclusive and integrated work environment with a new purpose-driven program, GLOW (Gain Leadership Opportunities for Women).

The program has been designed to "accelerate the careers of Emirati women with high potential and prepare them for board-level and leadership positions," AD Ports Group wrote. The accelerator will enable Emirati women to "build a strategic plan for their career development and maximize career opportunities using design-thinking tools. In addition, it will provide a suitable support mechanism and encouragement vehicle to enable female Emirati employees to achieve and realize their highest potential.

The program was launched at the Board Summit 2021, a major meeting held in Abu Dhabi to address the challenge of diversity on boards.

"Our collaboration with AD Ports Group is a crucial step in our endeavor to strengthen gender diversity and unified prosperity in the country. Through GLOW, we will help AD Ports Group effectively identify local talent, establish more prosperous careers for their female Emirati employees and bolster the talent pipeline of female directors at the leadership and board-level," Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the co-founder of Aurora50 said.

Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, the group CEO at AD Ports Group, said that the group strongly supported the vision of Fatima bint Mubarak, the chairwoman of the General Women's Union, as well as the UAE's National Strategy to “drive and encourage women to play a leading role in the long-term development and future prosperity of the Emirates.”

“Our company culture is committed to nurturing tomorrow's exceptional female leaders and closing the gender gap within an industry that men have traditionally dominated," he noted. "By discovering holistic pathways for talent via empowering platforms such as GLOW, we will continue to empower our female Emirati employees and support the growth of Emirati female talent across the UAE."

“Thanks to the wise vision and invaluable support of our leadership, Emirati women are playing instrumental roles and making remarkable achievements across different industry sectors. GLOW is a distinguished initiative that focuses on nurturing female Emirati employees' technical abilities and personal development at AD Ports Group. It also reflects our commitment to ensuring that Emirati women have a supportive work environment, access to the tools they need to accelerate their career development and feel more confident in leadership roles,” said Maitha Al Marar, vice president for Human Capital and Emiratization, AD Ports Group.

According to the press release, supporting equal opportunities is a “key objective” for AD Ports Group, and through ongoing training, workshops, mentorship, and coaching, the company recognizes the strategic importance of developing a sustainable pool of talented, dynamic female directors.

Participants will be chosen by a selection committee established by Aurora50 based on a standard criterion that aligns with AD Ports Group’s strategy. Third-party assessments tools will also be utilized to short-list participants, AD Ports Group wrote.

The program includes live and virtual workshops, a dedicated workbook with online reading references, practical tools and assignments.