British Designer Creates Crew Apparel for Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

As part of Virgin Voyages’ collaboration with Design Collective by Cintas Corporation, British fashion designer Gareth Pugh created a modern apparel collection for the Scarlet Lady crew. According to a press release, the crew will be wearing the apparel when the Virgin Voyages' ship starts sailing from Miami this October.

Design Collective by Cintas Corporation said that the apparel pieces “mirror a vivacity synonymous with the Virgin brand.”

“We used our extensive experience designing and manufacturing for the cruise industry – and worked closely with Gareth Pugh and the Virgin Voyages team – to develop this modern and luxurious collection that’s reflective of this unique brand experience,” said Todd McKeown, president and COO of Design Collective by Cintas. “Employee engagement has never been more important and it’s critical for every crew member to feel confident and comfortable in their apparel so they can be a key part of the total passenger experience. We’re honored to work hand-in-hand with Gareth and Virgin Voyages on this collection, and we’re excited to be involved in this new launch as the cruise industry begins its comeback.”

The core collection includes sustainable fabrics and garments designed for a range of job functions, climates and body types. According to the press release, the program “breaks with cruise stereotypes” by removing epaulets (shoulder stripes designating rank for officers), ties and waistcoats. Instead, it features a combination of structure and fluidity and includes a range of looks from razor-sharp tailoring to relaxed pillow-case tunic shirts referencing the early days of British punk and more, the company said.

“We really wanted to shake up the industry and redefine cruise fashion. Working with fashion designer Gareth Pugh helped us create a fantastic wardrobe collection for our Crew that reflects a modern sailing holiday experience so many sailors are craving right now,” said Dee Cooper, senior vice president for Design and Customer Experience at Virgin Voyages. “We decided to partner with Design Collective by Cintas to make sure the garments would deliver on all levels. Their knowledge of fabrics and application made the designs functional for the cruise environment.”