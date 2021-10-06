Royal Caribbean Shifts Spectrum’s Deployment to Singapore for 2022-2023

Royal Caribbean has announced that the Spectrum of the Seas will be homeporting in Singapore from October 2022 to April 2023. According to a press release, the Spectrum will sail a series of three- to nine-night sailings that will visit Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, starting Oct. 21, 2022.

The 4,100-passenger ship was previously designated to operate in China year-round.

The first Quantum Ultra Class ship features the cruise line’s first private enclave for suite guests, various dining concepts, features and adventures – many of which are “firsts at sea.”

“We are thrilled to introduce a whole spectrum of new adventures with Spectrum of the Seas, which features groundbreaking escapades exclusively designed for the Asian market, a testament to Royal Caribbean’s confidence about the potential of the cruising industry in the region. We have seen a surge in repeat cruisers, as well as a significant number of new to cruise guests, and look forward to bringing the best of the Royal Caribbean experience to our guests,” said Vice President for Singapore at Royal Caribbean International, Angie Stephen.

“At the same time, we are excited to extend Quantum’s ultimate ocean getaways once again through early next year and continue to cater to the strong demand for sailings from Singapore,” she added.

Guests onboard the Spectrum will have access to an array of Asian-inspired cuisine consisting of Teppanyaki and Hot Pot-style dining, as well as entertainment inspired by the cultures, colors, music, and dance styles of China, Persia, and India.

The Spectrum also offers a combination of high-tech experiences onboard:

• Asia’s first Sky Pad, a virtual reality, bungee trampoline adventure where guests can transport themselves to another time and planet;

• Royal Caribbean’s first and exclusive Suite Enclave, which features the exquisite Royal Suite Class Star, Sky and Sea accommodations in a private area, positioned at the forward end of the ship. Guests booked in these luxury suites have exclusive floor access, an elevator, private restaurants, and a dedicated lounge area;

• Venues such as Two70 that boasts 270-degree ocean views by day and transforms into a multidimensional theater by night. This space flaunts six agile Roboscreens, live performers and aerialists. Meanwhile, SeaPlex, the largest indoor active space at sea, features bumper cars, roller skating, laser tag, fencing, archery, and more;

• Star Moment, a lively and energetic karaoke venue;

• The Spectrum has an array of spacious and family-friendly staterooms, from exterior balcony staterooms to family-friendly interconnected rooms, to the two-level Ultimate Family Suite – a multi-room retreat complete with its own ensuite slide and cinema, which also doubles as a karaoke stage.

• Activities, including the FlowRider surf simulator; the North Star, an all-glass capsule that ascends 300 feet above the ocean, delivering 360-degree views; and RipCord by iFly, the first sky diving experience at sea;

• Nineteen distinct dining options offering flavors from around the world, including Hot Pot, featuring an authentic Chinese dining experience, Teppanyaki, bringing authentic oriental flavors cooked in Japan’s traditional teppanyaki style, and Sichuan Red, a new specialty dining experience tailored for the Spectrum, where diners can try authentic spices and Sichuan flavors. Classics include "imaginative cuisine" at Wonderland, aged beef at Chops Grille, and handmade pasta at Jamie’s Italian.

Royal Caribbean International will require all guests 12 and older to be fully vaccinated for all new bookings made from Oct. 1, 2021, onwards.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to the Singapore Government for its collaboration and confidence in Royal Caribbean to deliver a safe cruising experience. As we continue to evaluate and implement public health recommendations from both our Healthy Sail Panel and the local government(s), we look forward to our guests being able to explore new destinations and enjoy the great guest experience they have loved onboard Royal Caribbean,” said Stephen.

The announcement about Specturm's Singapore program follows Royal Caribbean’s announcement on the Quantum of the Seas extending her Ocean Getaway deployment from Singapore. The Quantum will continue offering voyages through Apr. 7, 2022.

Sailings on the Spectrum are now open for bookings. Royal Caribbean noted that the Spectrum of the Seas destination cruises is subject to approval from the Singapore authorities based on the prevailing health situation and border measures.