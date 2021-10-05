Advertisement

Quench Announces Acquisition of Vero Water

IMG 4139

Quench, a provider of filtered water solutions for businesses and dealer partners across the United States and Canada, has acquired Vero Water, according to a press release.

Vero Water is a brand providing eco-friendly, luxury, still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry. According to the press release, Vero water is served to more than 75 million guests per year in restaurants, hotels, and cruise lines in the United States and 14 countries around the world.

Vero's technology enables clients to filter, chill, fill and serve Vero still and sparkling water on-premise and on-demand, in reusable luxury glass bottles, eliminating single-use plastic waste.

With this move, Quench is entering the hospitality sector, including the cruise industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vero Water and its clients to the Quench family," said Todd Peterson, chief operating officer of Quench. "This acquisition represents an important expansion of our hospitality business segment. The Vero Water brand offers guests both the luxury experience they expect and the environmental sustainability they desire."

Quench's eco-friendly filtered water solutions serve many global brands. The comprehensive Quench product family includes bottle-free enhanced, flavored, still, and sparkling water systems, ice machines and coffee service.

"I'm thrilled that Vero Water will be joining the leader in water purification solutions in North America. Quench's robust infrastructure, product range, and innovation capabilities will propel Vero Water to its next stage of growth. I couldn't hope for a better partner for our business," said David Deshe, president and co-founder of Vero Water.

AB News
SRC

