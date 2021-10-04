Advertisement

Carnival: Marketing of Term Loan Facility for Refinancing Transaction

Carnival Corporation announced that its joint Current Report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 4, 2021.

As described in the joint Current Report on Form 8-K, on October 4, 2021,Carnival Corporation announced that it intends to commence the marketing of a first-priority senior secured term loan facility with an original principal amount of $1.5 billion maturing in 2028.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Term Loan Facility to redeem a portion of the Company’s 11.500% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), including related accrued interest, fees and expenses. This disclosure does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2023 Notes.

PJT Partners is serving as independent financial advisor to the Company.

