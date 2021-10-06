Out Now: 2022 European River Cruise Market Report

The 2022 European River Cruise Market Report by Cruise Industry News is now available.

The 72-page report offers a full analysis of the market and deployment by brand as well as a discussion of market trends, operating challenges and opportunities.

Coverage includes all the companies operating river cruises in Europe, all the rivers and waterways, as well as those in “European Russia,” plus the Volga.

Fifty operators, vessel management companies and shipowners are included. The top brands are defined by market position and product, and their deployment is outlined river by river for 2022, 2021 and 2020.

The Danube and the Rhine commands the most river traffic and Viking has the largest market share, followed by CroisiEurope, A-Rosa and Phoenix Reisen.

Viking is not only the largest brand on the Danube and Rhine, but also on the Seine, Rhone and the “European Russian” waterways, while Vodohod dominates on the Volga and CroisiEurope on the Douro.

The combined market capacity for 2022 is 2.2 million passengers.

Cruise Industry News has researched the market independently, analyzing every river cruise line and its deployment.

