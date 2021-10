Princess Cruises’ Restart: Latest Updates on Dates and Locations

Princess Cruises already has four vessels out of its 15-ship fleet in operation. By August 2022, all 15 ships will be operating.

Cruise Industry News has compiled the latest restart dates and itineraries for the Princess fleet.

Caribbean Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: November 28, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Princess Cays, St. Thomas and St. Kitts

Coral Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: January 27, 2022

Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Sydney, Port Arthur, Hobart (with overnight), Burnie and Melbourne

Crown Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: April 29, 2022

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) to Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Victoria

Diamond Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: April 28, 2022

Homeport: Yokohama (Japan)

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Nagasaki, Busan and Kagoshima

Discovery Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,660

Date: March 27, 2022

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Emerald Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: October 15, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) to Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 15 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Vallarta, Panama Canal, Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire

Enchanted Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: November 10, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Princess Cays, St. Thomas, Dominica, Grenada, Curaçao and Aruba

Grand Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: In service since September 25, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)

Island Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: April 27, 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal, Puntarenas, San Juan del Sur, Huatulco and Puerto Vallarta

Majestic Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau and Skagway

Regal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 4 to 11 nights Itinerary: UK, Western Europe and Canaries

Royal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: May 2, 2022

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria

Ruby Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: October 31, 2021

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Catalina Island, Los Angeles, San Diego and Ensenada

Sapphire Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: August 28, 2022

Homeport: Hong Kong to Fremantle (Australia)

Length: 12 nights Itinerary: Nha Trang, Phu My, Singapore and Lombok

Sky Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since August 30, 2021

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itinerary: UK, Mediterranean and Western Europe