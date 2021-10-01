Silverstream Technologies Secures Another Carnival Newbuild Order

Clean technology company Silverstream Technologies has announced that it has secured an order from Meyer Werft Shipyard to install its air lubrication technology, the Silverstream System, on a new Carnival Corporation Excel-class cruise ship, currently known as hull S717.

The Silverstream System uses a series of air release units (ARUs) in the flat bottom of a vessel to generate a rigid carpet of microbubbles that travel the full length of the hull. The technology will be installed during S717’s construction, with Meyer Werft manufacturing the ARUs to Silverstream specifications.

Once installed, the Silverstream System will generate net fuel and emissions savings of more than 5 percent.

The 344-meter vessel will be operated by Carnival Cruise Line when it is delivered in 2023.

Like other vessels in its class, the newbuild will be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), paving the way for the next generation of low carbon passenger vessels.

The news follows the order and ongoing installation of the Silverstream System on P&O Cruises’ vessel Arvia, also an Excel-class vessel, which is currently under construction at Meyer Werft shipyard.

Silverstream said that the announcement marks “yet another step” in its relationship with Carnival Corporation, which started in 2017 with the installation of its technology on the Princess Cruises vessel Diamond Princess. According to the company, the independent verification of the performance of the Silverstream System on this vessel – over 5 percent net fuel and emissions savings – was verified by class society Lloyd’s Register and laid the groundwork for more installations.

The repeat order from Carnival Corporation for the Silverstream System on its next-generation passenger vessels, therefore, according to Silverstream, "reflects Carnival’s confidence in Silverstream’s technology as an effective lifecycle efficiency solution, as well as its forward-thinking approach to carbon reduction."

“We are proud to further cement our strong relationship with Carnival with a second order of the Silverstream System on its Excel-class vessels. A repeat order for our technology from the cruise sector’s leading brand reflects its viability to cut emissions and reduce fuel costs,” said Silverstream Technologies’ CEO Noah Silberschmidt.

“These powerful savings, combined with our System’s high reliability, availability and low maintenance, means that we have become a critical part of Carnival’s sustainability roadmap. We are continuing to work with Carnival to jointly identify further opportunities to install our technology across its current and planned fleet,” he added.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Senior Vice President for Newbuilds, Refurbishments & Product Innovation, Ben Clement, said that Carnival was “committed” to building the cruise industry’s “most efficient and sophisticated ships.”

“The addition of the Silverstream System on Carnival Cruise Line’s third Excel-class ship will ensure that this vision continues to become a reality. Following the impressive fuel and emission savings on the Diamond Princess, and subsequent orders of the System, we value our relationship with Silverstream and are excited to explore more opportunities to champion clean technologies in the future,” he noted.