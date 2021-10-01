Third P&O Cruises Ship to Resume International Sailing

P&O Cruises’ Ventura is resuming operations on Oct. 3 as it sets sail for the Canary Islands.

According to a press release, half of the P&O Cruises fleet is now in service as the Ventura joins the Iona and Britannia, both of which sailed a series of summer UK coastal cruises and have been sailing internationally since Sept. 25, 2021.

The Azura will also resume sailing in December 2021, joining the Britannia for the Caribbean season.

“Ventura’s international restart is the result of guest confidence in cruising and is the very latest stage of P&O Cruises sailing resumption as we work towards the return of our full fleet in spring 2022,” said P&O Cruises’ President Paul Ludlow. “Due to demand and the resounding endorsement of the first international holidays on the Iona and Britannia we’ve opened up increased capacity to holiday with us.”

He added that the cruise line was “proud” to have four ships sailing internationally this year “giving our guests a greater choice of where and when they travel with P&O Cruises for winter sun.”

The Ventura’s 12-night holidays to Spain and Portugal this year start at £599 per person. These will be followed by a 35-night holiday to the Caribbean, round-trip from Southampton, departing Jan. 3, 2022 from £3,174 per person.

A second 35-night holiday to the Caribbean and USA with Honduras, Belize and New Orleans among the 11 ports of call, departs Feb. 11, 2022, priced from £2,899 per person.