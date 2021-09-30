Swan Hellenic Confirms Antarctica Cultural Expedition Cruises

Swan Hellenic has confirmed that its inaugural cruises exploring Antarctica will all be sailing as planned following the Argentinian government’s recent announcement that the country will reopen from Oct. 20.

As a result, Swan Hellenic will be able to operate from Ushuaia, the home port chosen for the maiden season Antarctic cruises of its purpose-designed new ice-class flagship SH Minerva.

Recognizing that guests may have postponed booking while awaiting this certainty and that the confirmation has arrived too late for them to take advantage of its Cruise Like a Swan return celebration, Swan Hellenic said it has extended it for another month.

Now, all guests have until Oct. 31 to get savings of 20 percent off its brochure prices, a gift of $300 onboard spending per person, no supplement for single stateroom occupancy on selected cruises and a deposit of 15 percent when booking.

Moreover, guests’ all-inclusive cruise will be protected by Swan Hellenic’s no-quibble cancellation policy.

“We’re delighted we can embark on our inaugural season as planned and happy to spread the joy by extending our Cruise Like a Swan celebration. We can’t wait to welcome you aboard to see what others don’t, finally experiencing the elegant Scandi-design interiors with open views, the gourmet cuisine, expert lectures and insightful expeditions to some of the most awe-inspiring places on earth that we have worked so hard to create,” said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito.