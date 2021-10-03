5 Unique Princess Cruises Itineraries in 2022

Princess Cruises’ 15 ships will be sailing a varied selection of cruises and itineraries in 2022.

The premium brand is poised to offer unique, longer and destination-intensive itineraries in destinations like the South Pacific, Japan and Northern Europe.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s deployment to find some of the company’s most traditional and unique.

Ship: Coral Princess

Date: March 16, 2022

Length: 28 nights

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Ports: 14 ports in Australia and Tasmania, including Darwin, Cairns, Fremantle, Adelaide, Hobart and Brisbane

Princess Cruises has a strong presence in the Pacific, usually offering longer, destination-intensive itineraries in Australia with a choice of homeports. In March 2022, the brand is sailing a unique 28-night Round Australia itinerary, visiting 14 ports in the country.

The cruise sails from Sydney and includes calls in several regions of the country, including Tasmania – where two ports are set to be visited. The Kimberley region is also included, with stops in Broome and Darwin.

The 2002-built Coral Princess was chosen for a cruise in the region for the first time. The sailing will also see embarkation in Brisbane.

Ship: Island Princess

Date: May 26, 2022

Length: 18 nights

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Southampton (England)

Ports: Halifax (Canada), Reykjavik (Iceland), Isafjord (Iceland), Akureyri (Iceland), Lerwick (Shetland Islands), Cork (Ireland) and Falmouth (England)

The Island Princess is offering a unique transatlantic crossing in a 2022 sailing from Florida. Called “Fire & Ice Explorer,” the one-time 18-night voyage leaves Port Everglades on May 26.

Before arriving in England, the ship visits an exclusive selection of ports of call in Canada, Ireland and the Shetland Islands. The cruise also features three stops in Iceland – including Reykjavik, the country’s capital.

Guests looking for a longer cruise are also offered the option of combining the crossing with a 16-night Northern Europe voyage. The combined 34-night cruise adds visits to the North Cape and the Norwegian Fjords to the itinerary.

Ship: Diamond Princess

Date: June 14, 2022

Length: 9 nights

Homeport: Yokohama (Japan)

Ports: Nagasaki (Japan), Cheju (South Korea), Hiroshima (Japan), Kochi (Japan), Kobe (Japan) and Shimizu (Japan)

One of the few international cruise lines to sail complete summer programs in Japan, Princess is returning to the Asian country in 2022.

The brand offers a unique selection of itineraries in the region, including this nine-night voyage called “Japan Explorer” on the Diamond Princess. Scheduled to sail on June 14, the cruise includes visits to six destinations, including five ports in Japan.

The itinerary sails from Yokohama, a port near Tokyo, and includes a stop in Cheju, South Korea.

Ship: Emerald Princess

Date: August 25, 2022

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Ports: Portland (England), Guernsey (Channel Islands), Cork (Ireland), Dublin (Ireland), Belfast (Northern Ireland), Greenock (Scotland), Invergordon (Scotland), Edinburgh (Scotland) and Le Havre (France)

Princess is offering complete, destination-intensive British Isles itineraries in 2022 that start from Southampton.

On Aug. 25, for instance, the Emerald Princess is set to offer a 12-night voyage in the region, with stops in nine different ports. Other than Great Britain, the cruise features stops in Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and France.

The itinerary is further enhanced with visits to Le Havre and Portland, which serve as getaways to additional destinations. From Portland, guests will be able to visit the Stonehenge prehistoric monument, while from Le Havre, visits to Paris, France’s capital city, are a possibility.

Ship: Crown Princess

Date: November 9, 2022

Length: 28 nights

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Ports: Hilo (Hawaii), Honolulu (Hawaii), Nawiliwili (Hawaii), Pago Pago (American Samoa), Apia (Western Samoa), Bora Bora (French Polynesia), Papeete (Tahiti) and Moorea (French Polynesia)

Princess Cruises’ home state California is the starting point for several different itineraries in the Pacific region.

On Nov. 9, the Crown Princess offers a unique 28-night voyage to Hawaii and the South Pacific. The Los Angeles-based vessel is set to visit eight destinations in the area, featuring paradisiac islands like Tahiti and Bora Bora – both poised to see overnight calls.

Before returning to LA, the ship also visits three ports in Hawaii – including Honolulu, which is set to receive a 16-hour call – and Hilo.