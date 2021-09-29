Atlas Ocean Voyages Introduces New Atlas Assurance Protection Program

Atlas Ocean Voyages has introduced its new Atlas Assurance protection program.

With the new Atlas Assurance, all guests are protected with medical, travel and legal coverage, in addition to emergency medical evacuation insurance for if, in the unlikely chance, they experience an emergency during their voyage.

According to a press release, the program’s goal is to provide guests with “greater peace of mind for unexpected situations and possible complications while traveling.”

Atlas Assurance is an additional complimentary inclusion in Atlas’ All Inclusive All The Way.

Atlas Ocean Voyages said that it was “first in the industry” to include emergency medical evacuation insurance as part of its All Inclusive All The Way offering.

“We are delivering greater peace of mind to our guests with the new Atlas Assurance program,” Atlas’ President Alberto Aliberti said at a cruise event in Miami. “While emergencies rarely occur, it’s comforting to know that our guests are protected with Atlas Assurance if something unexpected should happen and they need help. Atlas Assurance is part of Atlas’ All Inclusive All The Way, which provides guests a safe, convenient and seamless experience on a luxe-adventure voyage.”

Atlas Assurance provides a breadth of emergency support and services anywhere in the world for guests traveling with Atlas Ocean Voyages.

For a variety of medical, travel and legal emergencies, Atlas Assurance’s worldwide network of experts and resources are instantly ready to assist guests.

Medical coverage includes emergency evacuation and return home transportation; emergency prescription and eyeglasses replacement; payment guarantee of medical expenses; dispatch of physician or specialist; worldwide hospital and physician referral, return of dependent children; and more.

Travel services include lost document assistance; 24-hour emergency travel arrangements; embassy and consular assistance; traveling companion transportation; and more. Guests also are covered with worldwide legal and bail bonds assistance.