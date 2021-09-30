AIDA Opens LEGO Shopping and Experience Area Onboard AIDAprima

A stand-alone LEGO store was opened onboard the AIDAprima on Sept. 25, according to a press release.

The opening ceremony was hosted by Annette Rosendahl, sales director at the LEGO Group, Travel Retail Europe and Steffi Heinicke, senior vice president, Guest Experience, AIDA Cruises.

The LEGO shopping and experience area spans over 75 sq. meters. It includes the classic LEGO themes like LEGO DUPLO and LEGO City, as well as novelties like the LEGO Volkswagen T2 Camper Van and the 6,000-brick LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle.

The official LEGO mascot, a two-meter-tall sailor, will support the AIDA Clubbies onboard in the future.

"With this cooperation, we are once again underlining our family friendliness and our commitment to the needs of our guests with a range of timeless products for all generations,” said Heinicke.

She said that with the LEGO store, AIDA Cruises was “adding an additional highlight to our world of experiences and shopping for young and old guests along with bringing another quality brand onboard."

With its diverse product range, the long-established Danish company is one of the largest toy manufacturers in the world.

"We are excited to open our first LEGO store on a cruise ship, on the AIDAprima. The LEGO store offers an immersive brand experience, allowing for kids and adults to engage with our brand and we are looking forward to bringing this experience to the AIDA guests,” commented Rosendahl.

Until Oct. 23, 2021, the AIDAprima will depart from Kiel every Saturday on seven-day Baltic Sea voyages to Copenhagen, Visby on the island of Gotland, and Stockholm. From Oct. 30, 2021, until April 2022, the AIDAprima will be sailing from Hamburg to call at various metropolises in Western Europe.