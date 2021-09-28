American Queen Steamboat Company Becomes American Queen Voyages

American Queen Steamboat Company is now American Queen Voyages, the company has announced in a press release.

The new overarching brand merges American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines.

Offering a varied and comprehensive portfolio of North American itineraries, American Queen Voyages is comprised of American Queen Voyages River, American Queen Voyages Lakes & Ocean (welcoming the Victory Cruise Lines fleet) and American Queen Voyages Expedition, which includes new Alaska and Central America expedition experiences beginning 2022.

“Through a decade of transformation, American Queen Voyages has surged from the great American rivers to include lakes, ocean and expedition experiences,” said Shawn Bierdz, president, American Queen Voyages. “Today, we are American Queen Voyages and embrace this simple but important expression – Discovery Runs Deep. As we move into this new chapter and introduce our version of encounter travel, we uphold the originating vision of our company’s founder and chairman, John Waggoner and his unwavering belief in the renaissance of U.S. river cruising and close-to-home adventures.”

With the new tagline “Discovery Runs Deep,” American Queen Voyages invites travelers to go off the beaten path to discover North America. New worlds and encounters awaiting the company’s guests include interacting with flinty New England oystermen while warming up over salty fish tales, docking next to Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, to shadowing marine science researchers from California Polytechnic State University on a zodiac approaching a secluded cove.

New creative elements will also be unveiled in the coming months including a print and digital campaign, a reimagined loyalty program, onboard enrichment offerings and milestone moments, American Queen Voyages wrote.

“Integral to the creative rebrand effort is the interplay between data and creativity. The most iconic part of the legacy, is the paddlewheel, and it is deconstructed into individual paddles to establish a pattern that represents its movement,” the company wrote.

The creative team behind American Queen Voyages established an algorithm that is informed by measuring the distance traveled and varying nautical speeds on any given vessel.

By visualizing the paddles through a generative system informed by the algorithm, an identity system was created, American Queen Voyages wrote. This identity system is being used to create various branding materials like the website, digital experience, posters, guidebooks, merchandise for staff, agents and passengers.

“To see America, you have to look beyond the roads, and American Queen Voyages embraces this notion with compelling travel encounters,” shares Kari Tarnowski, senior vice president marketing and sales, American Queen Voyages. “We celebrate 10 incredible years in business as American Queen Steamboat Company and embrace its legacy as we enter this new phase. We look forward to delivering American Queen Voyages to our guests, travel advisors and port partners across North America.”

The newly imagined brand celebrates its growth from operating its singular namesake vessel, the American Queen, to expanding to a seven-vessel fleet with the acquisition of Victory Cruise Lines. Looking ahead, American Queen Voyages says it will offer eight vessels by 2023 and plans to deliver encounter-driven travel experiences throughout America's heartland rivers, the Great Lakes and Pacific Northwest, as well as Canada and the Eastern Seaboard, Mexico and the Yucatán Peninsula and the wilds of Alaska.