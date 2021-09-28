First Look at SkyDome on P&O’s New Ship Arvia

The first look at P&O Cruises' retractable roof SkyDome onboard the new ship Arvia, arriving December 2022, has been unveiled in a new video.

According to a press release, the SkyDome on the Arvia will be a "relaxed pool environment by day with entertainment by night, including live music, spectacular production shows, DJ sets and blockbuster movies al fresco on SeaScreen."

The retractable roof glass SkyDome, a first for P&O Cruises, has been designed to maximize time in the sunshine in the warm climes the Arvia will visit, commencing with a Caribbean maiden season next winter, the cruise line said.

Arvia's retractable roof SkyDome, measuring 40.96 meters by 34.24 meters, was designed by Martin Francis with engineering works carried out by British firm Eckersley O’Callaghan. This engineering company has worked on projects ranging from the Bulgari Glass House in Italy to Apple Park in California and its Steve Jobs Theater – the largest structure in the world supported solely by glass.

"Every aspect of the Arvia has been designed to bring guests even closer to the sea, sky and shore, reflecting its name meaning ‘from the seashore’," P&O Cruises wrote.

The SkyDome was originated on the Iona, which launched in May 2021, with the Arvia set to feature P&O Cruises' first version of the SkyDome with a retractable roof.