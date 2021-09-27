Tarragona

Cruise Stocks Easily Outpace Market Rise on Monday

Freedom of the Seas

Cruise stocks easily outpaced the market on Monday before retreating. At closing, Carnival was up 3.69 percent at $26,38. Royal Caribbean Group closed at $93.41 up 1.9 percent, but down from a mid-day high of $94.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was up 0.85 percent at $28.34.

The recovery stands out as it follows the pandemic, which literally crushed the cruise stocks, with Carnival dropping as low as $7.20 in April of 2020; Royal Caribbean dropped to $19.25 in March 2020 and NCLH to $7.03 in March 2020.

The closing prices as of Monday also compare favorably to the respective 52-week low-highs of $12.11-$31.52 for Carnival, $51.33-$99.24 for Royal Caribbean; and $14.77-$34.49 for NCLH.

Longer term, the target prices may be significantly higher, with an all-time high share price of $71.94 for Carnival from January 29, 2018; $135.05 for Royal Caribbean from January 17, 2020; and $63.76 for NCLH from Nov. 2, 2015.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

IS Makinen

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

NIT

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report