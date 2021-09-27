Seabourn Names Second Expedition Ship ‘Seabourn Pursuit,' Announces Inaugural Voyage Date

Seabourn has announced today that it will name its second new luxury purpose-built expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit.

According to a press release, the name is reflective of the “passion exhibited by expedition travelers to seek out and explore natural wonders and destinations through immersive recreational activities around the world.”

Construction for the Seabourn Pursuit began in fall 2020 during a ceremony in San Giorgo di Nogare, Italy, and the build process is well underway, Seabourn said. The ship is scheduled for delivery in February 2023, with its sister ship, Seabourn Venture, slated for delivery in March 2022.

“The name Seabourn Pursuit is truly fitting for a ship envisioned and designed to take expedition travelers into those places where they can see vast landscapes, diverse wildlife and remote regions of the world that may have been on their bucket list for years,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “The Seabourn Pursuit will navigate the most unexplored parts of the world in the highest level of comfort, safety and environmental protection available for the luxury traveler. We are defining an entirely new category of expedition travel with Seabourn Pursuit and its sister ship, the Seabourn Venture.”

After delivery, the Seabourn Pursuit heads north for its first season of exploration, with an inaugural “Fire and Ice” voyage scheduled for Apr. 4, 2023, departing roundtrip from Reykjavik, Iceland. The itinerary, which winds its way along the coast of Greenland and Iceland, will be filled with snow swept landscapes and a late night in Akureyri, which provides access to the Goðafoss waterfalls, hot springs and the lava fields of Dimmuborgir and Leirhnjukur.

The ship then continues onward by exploring the waters and landscapes of Greenland, Iceland and Norway throughout the spring and early summer, in some instances “retracing the path of the Vikings to the frontier town of Tromsø while carving its way through the inside passage of the Norwegian fjords along the way.”

A highlight for August 2023 is the ship’s Northwest Passage journey through some of the most remote areas in the Northern Hemisphere from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to Nome, Alaska. Itineraries for the Seabourn Pursuit inaugural season are set to open for sale in mid-December 2021, Seabourn said.

Both Seabourn Pursuit and sister ship Seabourn Venture are designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and include modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships’ global deployment and capabilities.

Each will carry two custom-built submarines, 24 zodiacs, kayaks, and a 26-person expert expedition team whose role is to engage guests throughout each voyage.