Tarragona

Popular Cruise Director Back Onboard Carnival Mardi Gras

Mike Pack

Carnival Cruise Director Mike Pack officially re-joined Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras on Saturday in Port Canaveral. 

Giving Mike and his wife, former Carnival cruise director Emma Nixon, time to enjoy their newborn baby, Chris “The Flying Scotsman” Williams has been serving as Mardi Gras’ cruise director since the ship entered service on July 30, according to a press release from Carnival. 

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve been training and getting familiar with all-things-Mardi Gras, and although I was excited before, it doesn’t compare to how thrilled I am now to be back with our guests and our amazing crew,” said Pack. “I want to thank Chris Williams for his amazing leadership thus far, and the incredible reception our guests have had for Mardi Gras and the ship’s entertainment makes this moment that much more special. Let’s get this party started!”

Carnival said Pack is adored by guests for his energetic and infectious personality, making everyone feel like family. He has a longstanding commit

