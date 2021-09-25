Saga’s New River Cruise Ship Spirit of the Rhine Departs on Inaugural Voyage

Saga’s new river cruise ship, the Spirit of the Rhine, has departed on its inaugural 13-night cruise from Trier and will take in the Moselle valley and Roman wine towns along the way such as Bernkastel, Traben-Trarbach and Piesport.

According to a press release, guests will have opportunity to taste the local grape as the vineyards bring in the local harvest, and will be joined by wine expert Oz Clarke on the tour.

The new ship’s design was inspired by the culture and nature found along the Rhine, Saga said. Guests will have access to a range of facilities onboard, including a panoramic lounge and bar, a library, fitness area, an expansive sun deck with a hot tub and alfresco barbecue and two restaurants.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our brand-new river cruiser, the Spirit of the Rhine, to the fleet. Everything about the ship has been designed with our customers in mind giving them the option to do as much or as little as they like while on-board thanks to the wide range of facilities,” said CEO of Saga Holidays, Chris Simmonds.

“And when they step ashore, we’ve carefully curated our itineraries to show them the best of the region with a range of unique experiences. Our cruises also come with a free VIP door-to-door travel service, travel insurance, meals and drinks, complimentary WiFi and a range of excursions all included in the price,” he added.

The ship has a maximum capacity of 190 guests who are served by 40 officers and crew. The 95 cabins are spread over four passenger decks.

Future cruises onboard the Spirit of the Rhine include a seven-night castles and vineyards of the Rhine cruise from Switzerland into Germany and Breisach on selected dates between October 2021 and October 2022 and The Beautiful Rhine and Main cruise departing on Nov. 8, 2021, and over seven nights traveling from Frankfurt to Aschaffenburg, Mainz, Strasbourg, Rüdesheim, Boppard and Andernach before finishing in Amsterdam.

Prices start from £1,049 per person.

The Spirit of the Rhine will be joined by its sister ship, the Spirit of the Danube, next year. Designed as a sister ship, the Spirit of the Danube will mirror much of the design of the Spirit of the Rhine, with a design inspired by the sights of the Danube. The ship celebrated its keel-laying ceremony this year.