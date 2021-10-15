Thessaloniki Happy to Resume Homeporting for First Time in 15 Years

The Port of Thessaloniki’s strategic goal is to develop a modern passenger terminal and associated supporting activities, Director of Corporate Communications, Public Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility, Theodora Riga, told Cruise Industry News.

The port plans to do it by establishing Thessaloniki as a cruise destination (home port) and developing a new cruise terminal.

“Currently we are proceeding with remedial works in the existing passenger terminal,” she said.

In September 2020, shortly after the reopening of the cruise sector in Greece, Thessaloniki welcomed the World Explorer. In May 2021, Riga said, Thessaloniki Port had 14 confirmed homeporting calls from June 29 onward. The positive trend continued into 2022 and 2023, according to her.

“(F)or the first time in 15 years, homeporting is resumed, providing passengers from Thessaloniki and the nearby South East European neighboring countries to embark and disembark from Thessaloniki Port," she noted.

According to Riga, the Port of Thessaloniki is the first port in Greece to participate in the Green Award Network as an incentive provider, offering a 15-percent discount on port charges to Green Award-certified vessels calling the Port of Thessaloniki.

“The Green Award certificate is a quality mark for vessels and shipping companies that exceed the statutory obligations regarding environmental standards. The Green Award procedure is carried out by the Bureau Green Award, the executive body of the independent, non-profit Green Award Foundation, which was established in 1994,” Riga noted.

“The philosophy of the Green Award Foundation is to promote high standards of environmental performance and maritime safety by identifying, recognizing, and encouraging environmentally responsible shipping through the operation of a non-profit certification system that assesses safety and environmental performance,” she added.