Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Season Finale of EMBARK

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that the final episode of EMBARK – The Series, "Adventure Awaits," will premiere on Sept. 30, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET.

The five-part docuseries chronicling the company's return to cruise journey comes to an end in this final episode following Norwegian's Great Cruise Comeback from the U.S.

According to Norwegian, in "Adventure Awaits," viewers get a front-row seat to the West Coast debut of the brand's newest innovative ship Norwegian Encore when she commences her first season of cruises to Alaska.

The journey begins in Seattle, where Norwegian started voyages to Alaska 21 years ago. For the first time in 17 months, the company's dedicated shipboard team welcomes guests back onboard with enhanced culinary offerings, different attractions and entertainment.

"From the beginning, we wanted to bring guests along on our Great Cruise Comeback journey," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

"Given the level of uncertainty over the last several months many of us have been through, we wanted to reassure travelers that we were doing everything possible to provide the safest vacation experience, while also taking the time to elevate the onboard offerings. Through EMBARK – The Series we were able to demonstrate exactly how we were delivering on our commitment. This final episode is filled with so many emotions…and what comes through loud and clear is how excited guests and our crew are to be back out at sea with us," he added.

"Adventure Awaits" will premiere live on Sept. 30, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET. This next episode and the rest of EMBARK content including The Series, Spotlights and Stories are available online.