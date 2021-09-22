Displaced China Ships Add 14,000 Cruise Berths to Med Capacity

The Mediterranean is set to see a significant uptick of additional cruise capacity thanks to three ships that were set to sail in China in 2022 that have been redeployed.

Carnival Corporation’s Costa brand will have two additional sister ships in the Mediterranean with the Firenze and Venezia. Original plans were for both ships to be year-round in Asia serving the Chinese market.

The redeployment means 8,464 additional Costa berths in Southern Europe for 2022.

While the Firenze was redeployed to Europe for 2021 and then for 2022, news followed this week that the Venezia will move the Eastern Mediterranean and sail round-trip cruises from Istanbul.

Royal Caribbean International is also making changes as the new Wonder of the Seas will not sail in China in 2022 but instead start her career in Port Everglades in March before moving to Europe for a summer of Western Mediterranean cruises.

In Europe, the 5,448-berth vessel will sail from Barcelona and Rome for the summer season. Royal Caribbean has yet to announce winter 2022-2023 plans for the vessel, but she is expected to reposition to either the Caribbean or Middle East.