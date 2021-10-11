Port of Helsingborg’s New Pier Ready to Accommodate More Cruise Ships

The Port of Helsingborg in Sweden said that the construction of its new city pier is now completed and the pier is ready for berthing. According to the port, the new area is targeting smaller to medium size vessels.

The port said that its planned calls for 2021 have been cancelled but cruising will be picking up from 2022 onwards.

“Should the market recover, we are then ready to welcome more cruise ships to Helsingborg in 2022/2023 since we have the capacity throughout different berthing options in the port area to handle more calls,” the port’s representatives said.

“We are closely following and acting upon the nationwide regulations in Sweden regarding the pandemic to ensure safe handling of our staff and of the ships, its passengers and crew when alongside or at anchorage,” they added.

Asked how the Port of Helsingborg fits into a cruise itinerary, its representatives said that it “offers a mix of a metropolitan big city and a charming idyllic small town.”

“It’s full of history: ancient and modern, Danish and Swedish. Stroll through the shopping street Kullagatan, unwind at one of the cozy restaurants, or study the architecture. Drop in at Sofiero Palace and Gardens on the outskirts of town. Sofiero is one of Skåne’s most popular attractions being the old summerhouse of the royal family,” they said.

“The region around Helsingborg city has even more to offer: old fishing villages, Söderåsen National park, vineyards, farm shops, porpoise safaris and much more. It’s all close together, which makes it easy for guests to explore, without having to travel too far,” they added.

The Port of Helsingborg currently has a lot of green initiatives and projects taking place.

“For the port in general, we can mention energy efficiency actions, phasing out of fossil fuels and replacement with renewable fuels. Electrification of port vehicles to improve both climate change impact – and also local air quality in Helsingborg,” the port said.

“However, no specific initiative for the cruise segment,” it added.

The Port of Helsingborg also said that a lot of the pandemic-induced restrictions will be scrapped once the pandemic is over, but some will be staying.

“Social distancing, precautionary measures and smarter and more effective meetings – i.e. digital – are a few of the measures that we will hold on to,” the port’s representatives said.