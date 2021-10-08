Port of Trondheim: Cruising in ‘the Heart of Norway'

The Port of Trondheim has something to celebrate for the upcoming 2022. Trondheim and the entire region have been awarded the European Region of Gastronomy 2022 title. Additionally, from Jan. 1, 2022, the port will have a new booking policy in place, which prioritizes vessels that can connect to shore power.

In terms of infrastructure news, the Port of Trondheim has been busy, too.

“We have filled more area around the existing cruise quay and have improved the pathway for the passengers to the city center. We are redoing the area for excursions, making it safer and more accessible. We are also looking into building a new cruise quay,” said Marketing Manager Cruise of the Trondheim Port Authority, Maria K. Undheim.

Apart from Trondheim and the area, Trondheim Port Authority is also responsible for the Port of Frøya – an expedition vessel destination along the coastline of Trøndelag.

“Vessels up to 190 meters are welcome to dock alongside at this island and explore the surroundings,” Undheim said.

Asked how the Port of Trondheim fits into a cruise itinerary, she said: “Trondheim is the Royal Capital of Norway and lies centrally in the heart of Norway.”

She said that sailing from/to Northern Norway, as well as cruises turning near Trondheim and heading back south, is commonplace.

“Do not miss the chance to visit the Nidaros Cathedral – Norway’s national sanctuary,” she noted.