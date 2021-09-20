Martinique Welcomes New Tourism Commissioner

The Martinique Tourism Authority has announced the appointment of Bénédicte di Geronimo as the new tourism commissioner of the island.

The 43-year-old tourism commissioner boasts managerial experience in the economic sector. She is a bank senior executive and graduate of the University of la Sorbonne in Paris.

According to a press release, di Geronimo is already working to reduce the impact of the pandemic on Martinique's tourism economy.

"My priority is to have Martinique strive more than ever for excellence! With the support of our private sector, we will put our hospitality, our culture, our heritage and our people in the forefront of our offer and positioning,” she said. “I want to thank each of you travel advisors for your trust and support. The whole island is looking forward to welcoming your clients with open arms."