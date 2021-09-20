Aurora Expeditions Reveals Expanded 2022-2023 Season

Aurora Expeditions has launched an expanded 2022-23 season brochure for its Arctic, Antarctica and Global program. According to a press release, the expanded season features 16 new and innovative itineraries and several returning ones.

Aurora’s new ship, the Sylvia Earle, is also making a debut as part of the season.

“Aurora Expeditions’ 2022-23 season is sure to provide the captivating and perspective altering experiences that our guests continue to return for,” commented Monique Ponfoort, CEO of Aurora Expeditions. “Some of the remarkable destination highlights in this season include Aurora Expeditions’ unique itineraries to Alaska, Northwest Passage, Ireland, West Papua and the Russian Far East. In addition, we are excited to be returning to awe-inspiring Antarctica in our 30th year of operation.”

Ponfoort said that “facilitating education, enrichment and discovery” are key to Aurora Expeditions’ voyages.

“Our two ships in the fleet, the Greg Mortimer and the Sylvia Earle, are both new, beautifully appointed and utilize the latest technology including the revolutionary Ulstein X-Bow hull, which ensures we can explore the furthest reaches of our planet smoothly and efficiently,” she said.

Ponfoort described Aurora Expeditions’ offerings as “the most comprehensive activity program with an unrivaled array of activities and led by the most experienced, professional and passionate expedition team in the industry.”

According to the press release, the new brochure also provides a first look at the company’s newly expanded Citizen Science Program.

“In line with Aurora’s commitment to the conservation of the environment and taking real actions for the care of the planet, we are also thrilled that our expanded Citizen Science Program will launch across all of our voyages in 2022,” said Ponfoort.

Oceanographer, marine biologist and explorer Dr. Sylvia Earle was involved in the development of her namesake and the conservation and environmental projects onboard. Earle described traveling on the Sylvia Earle as “an incredible opportunity for people to learn about these extraordinary marine habitats in situ, and as a result, become ambassadors for protecting them.”

“It’s such an opportunity to be immersed in the ocean and be connected to the places that you go, and don’t go just to absorb, go to give back and share what you have learned elsewhere, and connect with the locals, open people’s minds. It’s a great opportunity to embrace the world and see it with new eyes,” she stated.

Along with the Antarctica program, new itineraries featured in the 2022-23 Season Brochure include Aurora Expeditions’ first voyages to Alaska on its own vessels, the Northwest Passage, the Russian Far East, the Raja Ampat and West Papua Islands, and more.