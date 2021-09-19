Tarragona

Phoenix Reisen Adds River Vessels

MS William Wordsworth

Citing increased demand from European river cruises, the Bonn-based cruise operator Phoenix Reisen has made a last-minute move to add new ships to its fall program.

The William Wordsworth and Geoffrey Chaucer are charted from the shipping company Scylla AG, sailing on the Rhine, Moselle and Danube rivers until October.

Two more vessels are under charter contracts from AmaWaterways. The AmaLea sails on the Danube between Budapest and Passau to the end of September. The AmaLyra travels on the Seine to and from Paris.

Also announced was the cult band "Brings" from Cologne which will perform aboard the Asara during four theme cruises in December.

