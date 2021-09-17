Wireless Maritime Services and Fred. Olsen Renew Cellular Service Agreement

Wireless Maritime Services (WMS) and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines have renewed their long-term agreement for cellular services onboard Fred. Olsen’s entire fleet of cruise ships.

Guests and crew will continue to stay connected at sea with “fast, reliable service available across the globe,” according to WMS.

According to a press release, Wireless Maritime Services will exclusively provide cellular connectivity on all four Fred. Olsen ships – including the new Borealis and Bolette. The Borealis recently set sail in July out of Liverpool and the Bolette sailed from Dover in mid-August, with the remaining two other vessels scheduled to sail in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

“We have worked with Wireless Maritime Services for six years, and value their support and service in providing cellular services aboard our fleet. Having good connectivity aboard our ships is not only vital for our own business operations, but it also provides an invaluable resource to our guests and crew during their time at sea. We look forward to continuing our working relationship with WMS as we resume operations across the rest of our fleet,” said Director of IT at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Damon Impett.

VP of Sales at Wireless Maritime Services, Michael Abdul, added: “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. Fred. Olsen has been a wonderful partner to work with and we look forward to providing excellent onboard connectivity for their guests and crew in the coming years.”