Carnival Drops Cruise Terminal COVID-19 Testing Plan

Carnival Cruise Line has dropped its plans to carry out COVID-19 testing at its terminals, according to a letter sent to guests by the cruise line’s President Christine Duffy.

“While we had previously raised the possibility of more on-site testing at our terminals, the logistics of making this service widely available to a large number of guests does not make this a viable option,” Duffy wrote.

Previously, Carnival’s website said that the cruise line was “working to set up mobile testing sites at all our embarkation homeports to conduct a rapid test the day before or day of your departure.”

The need for the availability of this service was enhanced by the new CDC rules stating that, as of Sept. 13, pre-cruise testing for vaccinated guests must be taken within two days prior to the sailing date.

As the cruise line revealed its plans for at-terminal testing, it said that the service would be chargeable for a “per-person fee,” which was "to be established." The mobile labs were planned to be located either in or adjacent to Carnival's terminals or within walking distance.