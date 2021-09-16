Tarragona

Carnival Drops Cruise Terminal COVID-19 Testing Plan

Carnival Vista

Carnival Cruise Line has dropped its plans to carry out COVID-19 testing at its terminals, according to a letter sent to guests by the cruise line’s President Christine Duffy.

“While we had previously raised the possibility of more on-site testing at our terminals, the logistics of making this service widely available to a large number of guests does not make this a viable option,” Duffy wrote.

Previously, Carnival’s website said that the cruise line was “working to set up mobile testing sites at all our embarkation homeports to conduct a rapid test the day before or day of your departure.”

The need for the availability of this service was enhanced by the new CDC rules stating that, as of Sept. 13, pre-cruise testing for vaccinated guests must be taken within two days prior to the sailing date.

As the cruise line revealed its plans for at-terminal testing, it said that the service would be chargeable for a “per-person fee,” which was "to be established." The mobile labs were planned to be located either in or adjacent to Carnival's terminals or within walking distance.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Columbia Cruise Services

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report