Santander Ready for First Cruise Call Since 2020

The Port of Santander is ready for its first cruise call since 2020 as Phoenix Reisen's Amera is set to dock Saturday with 617 guests aboard.

The ship will arrive in Santander from Ferrol, staying in port from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the sailing for Le Verdon (Bordeaux).

Of the 617 cruise passengers, most of them Germans, 195 will take a panoramic tour of the city to see its main attractions, while 136 will enjoy a twin-destination trip between Santillana del Mar and Santander. A total of 460 crew members will also travel onboard.

"The arrival of the ship represents a further step in the return to normality of an important industry for the hotel and catering business and commerce of Santander, which extends through excursions to other parts of the Cantabria Region of Spain," the port said in a statement. "Both crew and passengers will visit the city and its province, under all the health measures established by both the shipping company and the national and local authorities."

This cruise call marks the restart of cruise activity, the port said, adding it expects more cruise calls in the coming months.