Where in the World Are the MSC Ships?

MSC Cruises, one of the first major cruise lines to resume service after the pandemic-induced pause, has boldly continued pursuing its restart plan over the past few months. As a result, the cruise line now has 11 cruise ships in service, sailing mostly in Europe.

Here is the location of the cruise line’s every ship as of Sept. 17, 2021:

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After entering service in August, the MSC Seashore is offering week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Currently, the itinerary includes visits to Italy, Malta, Spain and France.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Europe

The MSC Virtuosa – one of the first MSC ships to relaunch service – is presently wrapping up a season in the United Kingdom. On Sept. 22, the vessel is set to debut in the Mediterranean, offering nine-night cruises to Italy, Portugal, Spain and other destinations.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Italy-based MSC Grandiosa is another MSC vessel sailing in the Western Mediterranean. The 2019-built ship is currently sailing a seven-night itinerary to Italy and Spain.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Red Sea

After spending most of the operational pause docked in Dubai, the MSC Bellissima sailed to Saudi Arabia in July. The vessel is presently offering a series of Red Sea cruises from the Port of Jeddah, visiting Egypt and Jordan.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Baltic Sea

The MSC Seaview resumed service on July 3, sailing a seven-night itinerary in the Baltic. The cruise is still being offered and includes stops in Germany, Sweden and Estonia.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The MSC Meraviglia has been in service in North America since Aug. 2. The vessel is currently based in Miami and concluding a series of short Bahamas cruises, which will be followed by seven-night Caribbean itineraries starting on Sept. 18.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Another MSC ship back in service, the MSC Seaside, has been sailing in the Western Mediterranean since May 1. The vessel presently offers seven-night cruises in the region, visiting Italy and France.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Genoa, Italy

The MSC Preziosa is currently in Genoa undergoing final preparations for its service resumption. On Sept. 23, the vessel is set to welcome guests in the Italian city, starting a series of short cruises in the Mediterranean.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

On Sept. 16, the MSC Divina became the latest ship to resume service for MSC Cruises. Based in Port Canaveral, the vessel is now offering a range of three-, four- and seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas and Caribbean.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

After welcoming guests back on June 20, the MSC Magnifica is offering cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean. The vessel is currently sailing a seven-night itinerary with calls in Greece, Croatia and Italy.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another MSC vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Splendida, resumed service on June 12. Sailing from Trieste, this Fantasia-class ship is offering week-long cruises to Greece, Italy and Croatia.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

With its first cruise scheduled for November, the MSC Fantasia is currently spending its operational pause in Civitavecchia, Italy.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Trieste, Italy

The MSC Poesia is docked in Trieste, Italy along with the MSC Sinfonia.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

On June 5, the MSC Orchestra became the first MSC ship to relaunch operations in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Musica-class ship is set to cruise in the region through Oct. 9, offering a seven-night itinerary to Greece, Italy and Croatia.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Genoa, Italy

The MSC Musica is currently in Genoa, Italy, and is set to resume service in October.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,712 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Naples, Italy

The MSC Opera is spending the operational pause in Italy and is presently docked in the Port of Naples.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,560 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: La Valletta, Malta

After spending some time in the Island of Sicily, the MSC Lirica is currently in Malta. The ship is docked near the Palumbo Group Shipyard, in La Valletta.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Trieste, Italy

The MSC Sinfonia is presently docked in Trieste, Italy.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Naples, Italy

The MSC Armonia returned to Italy in August after spending most of the operational pause in Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island in the Bahamas. The ship is now docked in Naples, along with the MSC Opera.