Here Are the Royal Caribbean Ships Currently in Service

After returning to the U.S. ports in July, Royal Caribbean International has been quickly adding more vessels into service. Now, the brand has over half of its 25-ship fleet sailing with guests.

Here are all the ships currently in operation for the company around the world:

Ship: Quantum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2014
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents
In Service Since: December 1, 2020

Ship: Adventure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2001
Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas) until September 19; Galveston (United States) from October 29
Itinerary: Week-long cruises to CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport until September 19; Short Western Caribbean from October 29
In Service Since: June 12, 2021

Ship: Freedom of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2006
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay
In Service Since: July 2, 2021

Ship: Anthem of the Seas  
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2015
Homeport: Southampton (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: British Islands
In Service Since: July 7, 2021

 

Ship: Jewel of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Limassol (Cyprus)
Itinerary: Seven-night cruises to the Greek Islands: Piraeus, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini and Crete  
In Service Since: July 10, 2021

Ship: Serenade of the Seas  
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2003
Homeport: Seattle (United States) until September 27; Tampa (United States) from October 16
Itinerary: Week-long cruise to Alaska until September 27; Short Western Caribbean from October 16
In Service Since: July 19, 2021

Ship: Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Six- and eight-night Southern and Western Caribbean
In Service Since: July 31, 2021

Ship: Allure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2010
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: Seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean
In Service Since: August 8, 2021

Ship: Ovation of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2016
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska - Juneau and Skagway
In Service Since: August 13, 2021

Ship: Symphony of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2018
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean
In Service Since: August 14, 2021

Ship: Independence of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2008
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Itinerary: Seven-night Western Caribbean
In Service Since: August 15, 2021

Ship: Harmony of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2016
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples
In Service Since: August 15, 2021

Ship: Mariner of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2003
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay
In Service Since: August 23, 2021

Ship: Oasis of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2009
Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau
In Service Since: September 5, 2021

