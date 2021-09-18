Here Are the Royal Caribbean Ships Currently in Service

After returning to the U.S. ports in July, Royal Caribbean International has been quickly adding more vessels into service. Now, the brand has over half of its 25-ship fleet sailing with guests.

Here are all the ships currently in operation for the company around the world:

Ship: Quantum of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2014

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents

In Service Since: December 1, 2020

Ship: Adventure of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2001

Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas) until September 19; Galveston (United States) from October 29

Itinerary: Week-long cruises to CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport until September 19; Short Western Caribbean from October 29

In Service Since: June 12, 2021

Ship: Freedom of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2006

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay

In Service Since: July 2, 2021

Ship: Anthem of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2015

Homeport: Southampton (United Kingdom)

Itinerary: British Islands

In Service Since: July 7, 2021

Ship: Jewel of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Limassol (Cyprus)

Itinerary: Seven-night cruises to the Greek Islands: Piraeus, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini and Crete

In Service Since: July 10, 2021

Ship: Serenade of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2003

Homeport: Seattle (United States) until September 27; Tampa (United States) from October 16

Itinerary: Week-long cruise to Alaska until September 27; Short Western Caribbean from October 16

In Service Since: July 19, 2021

Ship: Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Six- and eight-night Southern and Western Caribbean

In Service Since: July 31, 2021

Ship: Allure of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2010

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean

In Service Since: August 8, 2021

Ship: Ovation of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2016

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska - Juneau and Skagway

In Service Since: August 13, 2021

Ship: Symphony of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2018

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean

In Service Since: August 14, 2021

Ship: Independence of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2008

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Itinerary: Seven-night Western Caribbean

In Service Since: August 15, 2021

Ship: Harmony of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2016

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples

In Service Since: August 15, 2021

Ship: Mariner of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2003

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay

In Service Since: August 23, 2021

Ship: Oasis of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2009

Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau

In Service Since: September 5, 2021