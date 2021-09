Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Update – September 2021

Nine out of 25 Carnival Cruise Line ships are currently sailing across the world, with 10 more slated to enter service before the end of the year.

Cruise Industry News takes a look at the itineraries being offered by the fleet.

Carnival Breeze

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: In service since July 15, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and/or Progreso

Carnival Celebration

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

Date: November 6, 2022

Homeport: Southampton to Miami

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: La Coruña, Vigo, Funchal and St. Cruz de Tenerife

Carnival Conquest

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: December 13, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel

Carnival Dream

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: September 19, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Belize

Carnival Ecstasy

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: January 2, 2022

Homeport: Jacksonville

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Freeport and Nassau

Carnival Elation

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: October 11, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Amber Cove

Carnival Freedom

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: October 9, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: St. Maarten, St. Kitts, San Juan and Puerto Rico

Carnival Glory

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: September 19, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bimini, Freeport and Nassau

Carnival Horizon

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since July 4, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Carnival Legend

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: November 14, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Three days at King’s Wharf, Bermuda

Carnival Liberty

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: January 3, 2022

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays

Carnival Magic

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: In service since August 7, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean

Carnival Miracle

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 27, 2021

Homeport: Seattle until September 22; Los Angeles from September 27

Length: 3, 4, 5 and 7 nights

Itinerary: Alaska and Baja Mexico

Carnival Panorama

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since August 21, 2021

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Carnival Paradise

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: January 6, 2022

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Pride

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since September 12, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Freeport

Carnival Radiance

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: December 13, 2021

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Catalina Island and Ensenada

Carnival Sensation

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: January 3, 2022

Homeport: Mobile

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel and Progreso

Carnival Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: December 19, 2021

Homeport: Brisbane

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Willis Island

Carnival Splendor

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: December 19, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns and Willis Island

Carnival Sunrise

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: In service since August 14, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Western Caribbean

Carnival Sunshine

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: January 13, 2022

Homeport: Charleston

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Valor

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: November 1, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel and Progreso

Carnival Vista

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

Mardi Gras

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean