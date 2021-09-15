Tarragona

Ambassador Cruise Line Announces Nationwide Premium Coach Service

Ambience exterior hero 1

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced the launch of a new “premium coach service” to run in conjunction with its 2022 cruise program.

Available to book from Sept. 15, 2021, the service will give guests the opportunity to travel to London Tilbury to join their cruise, from a choice of 80 nationwide coach pick-up points, across England and Wales.

According to a press release, there will also be an introductory half-price offer from only 40 British pounds return per guest, available until Oct. 15, 2021.

“The premium coach service will provide nationwide access to the port of London Tilbury for Ambassador’s cruise customers who wish to experience Britain’s newest cruise line.,” the cruise line wrote. “Guests can rest assured that their holiday will begin as soon as they set foot on an Ambassador Cruise Line coach.”

Coach facilities include restrooms, video/television, air-conditioning and executive seating, Ambassador wrote.

Ambassador’s prices during the half-price introductory offer range from £40 per guest to £60 per guest for a return journey, depending on the distance to London Tilbury and include a complimentary suitcase allowance per guest.

Additional suitcases can be added for £8 per case (limited to two cases per guest).

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

IS Makinen

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cartagena

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report