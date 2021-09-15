Ambassador Cruise Line Announces Nationwide Premium Coach Service

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced the launch of a new “premium coach service” to run in conjunction with its 2022 cruise program.

Available to book from Sept. 15, 2021, the service will give guests the opportunity to travel to London Tilbury to join their cruise, from a choice of 80 nationwide coach pick-up points, across England and Wales.

According to a press release, there will also be an introductory half-price offer from only 40 British pounds return per guest, available until Oct. 15, 2021.

“The premium coach service will provide nationwide access to the port of London Tilbury for Ambassador’s cruise customers who wish to experience Britain’s newest cruise line.,” the cruise line wrote. “Guests can rest assured that their holiday will begin as soon as they set foot on an Ambassador Cruise Line coach.”

Coach facilities include restrooms, video/television, air-conditioning and executive seating, Ambassador wrote.

Ambassador’s prices during the half-price introductory offer range from £40 per guest to £60 per guest for a return journey, depending on the distance to London Tilbury and include a complimentary suitcase allowance per guest.

Additional suitcases can be added for £8 per case (limited to two cases per guest).