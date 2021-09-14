Atlas Announces New 2021 Caribbean Golfing Voyage Aboard World Navigator

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced a new Caribbean voyage aboard the World Navigator.

On this 10-night itinerary, guests can opt for Atlas’ Caribbean Golfing Tour and play at five of the region’s top courses, while all the details are taken care of, onboard and on the greens, for a “seamless and unforgettable golf cruise vacation,” the cruise line said.

According to a press release, World Navigator’s new Caribbean voyage will sail round-trip from Barbados on Oct. 19, 2021, and call at Anguilla, St. Barts, St. Kitts, Nevis, Antigua, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Travelers who book now can enjoy 40 percent savings on the voyage, Atlas said.

“We have created an enviable program that will provide golfers the opportunity to play multiple, world-class courses in some of the Caribbean’s most exclusive and elegant destinations,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “And World Navigator’s new elite Caribbean voyage is also a convenient opportunity for travelers to experience Atlas Ocean Voyages and our All Inclusive All The Way at a great value and in a region that is closer to home.”

Golfing enthusiasts can combine the World Navigator’s Caribbean voyage with play at the region’s championship golf courses, Atlas said. Golfing guests can play at links such as the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Cedar Valley Golf Club, Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club, and the private-island Canouan Estate.

According to Atlas, guests can focus on the game as all the details are taken care of, such as all associated green and golf club fees; transportation of guests and clubs to and from the ship and course; free golf club storage onboard; clubs polishing and shoe shining; shared golf cart (subject to availability); and more.

World Navigator’s Caribbean Golfing Tour is all-inclusive at $3,240 per guest.