Le Commandant Charcot Reaches Geographic North Pole for First Time

Le Commandant Charcot, Ponant’s first hybrid electric polar exploration ship, reached the geographic North Pole on Sept. 6 at 10:38 a.m., according to a press release.

During the voyage, Captain Etienne Garcia was at the helm, with Captain Marchesseau at his side. According to the press release, this is the first French ship to reach the North Pole (90,00,000°) – and the first LNG-propelled ship to reach that destination.

“I am hugely proud to have been at the helm of the very first French ship to reach the geographic North Pole, it is the ultimate achievement of a collective adventure started by Ponant many years ago. I am very grateful to the crew and all the staff onboard that have contributed to making this possible,” Garcia said.