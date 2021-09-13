Tarragona

Le Commandant Charcot Reaches Geographic North Pole for First Time

Courtesy20of20PONANT2020Alexiane20Eymard

Le Commandant Charcot, Ponant’s first hybrid electric polar exploration ship, reached the geographic North Pole on Sept. 6 at 10:38 a.m., according to a press release.

During the voyage, Captain Etienne Garcia was at the helm, with Captain Marchesseau at his side. According to the press release, this is the first French ship to reach the North Pole (90,00,000°) – and the first LNG-propelled ship to reach that destination.

“I am hugely proud to have been at the helm of the very first French ship to reach the geographic North Pole, it is the ultimate achievement of a collective adventure started by Ponant many years ago. I am very grateful to the crew and all the staff onboard that have contributed to making this possible,” Garcia said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

IS Makinen

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Scanship

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today