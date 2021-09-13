P&O Cruises Launches TV Campaign to Celebrate Return to International Sailing

P&O has announced that a new television advert, “What a night,” has premiered on Sept. 13, 2021, across national broadcasting channels as P&O Cruises celebrates international holidays resuming on Sept. 25, 2021.

The experiences which can be found on a P&O Cruises voyage and the memories endured after are the themes covered in the new campaign, according to the cruise line. The advert was developed in conjunction with creative agency Snap and production company Some Such.

The 40-second version of “What a night” features a couple recounting holiday memories from P&O Cruises' new ship Iona and will run until November, according to a press release. Filming for further iterations, focused on the Mediterranean and Caribbean, is already underway, P&O said.

Each film will feature “authentic, real-life relationships” and will build on P&O Cruises print and multi-channel campaign of “Holidays as varied as you,” the cruise line explained. They will showcase different people enjoying their cruising experiences.

“A P&O Cruises holiday is all about variety of experiences which we were keen to convey in our latest TV advertising concept. We also wanted to capture the special, intangible aspects of a holiday and the way so many of us replay memories from our holidays for many years afterward… The past 18 months have highlighted that we need pivotal, vital moments to create memories that are full of joy. This film, featuring a real-life couple, captures that joy with an authentic and heartfelt spirit,” said P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow.

“We’re proud to be launching this new campaign, and ‘What a night’ celebrates and embodies these themes. We will be sharing future versions, each revealing more about the choices to be found on a P&O Cruises holiday, in the coming months and we hope that they will have wide appeal,” Ludlow added.

The advert’s launch coincides with P&O Cruises' return to international travel later this month as new ship Iona begins holidays to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands on Sept. 25, 2021, and the company looks ahead to the forthcoming launch of new ship Arvia in December 2022.