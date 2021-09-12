5 Unique Norwegian Cruise Line Itineraries in 2022

With a 17-ship fleet, Norwegian Cruise Line offers global deployments.

The cruise line is expanding its offerings even further for 2022 with the introduction of the new Norwegian Prima, which is set to debut in Europe.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s deployment to find the following five unique cruises.

Ship: Norwegian Prima

Date: September 3, 2022

Length: 11 nights

Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Ports: Berlin (Germany), Tallinn (Estonia), St. Petersburg (Russia), Helsinki (Finland), Stockholm (Sweden) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

This 11-night Norwegian Prima itinerary allows exploring a big part of northern Europe in one trip. The sailing features six ports of call, with one overnight stay in St. Petersburg, Russia, and disembarkation in Copenhagen, Denmark.

With two days at sea to make use of the Prima’s many new features, this one-off voyage is a balance of history and culture and onboard time enjoying the ship's facilities.

Ship: Norwegian Jewel

Date: February 21, 2022

Length: 9 nights

Homeport: Panama City (Panama)

Ports: Puerto Limón (Costa Rica), Oranjestad (Aruba), Willemstad (Curaçao), Kralendijk (Bonaire) and Cartagena de Indias (Colombia)

The Norwegian Jewel offers this unique itinerary in February, sailing from Norwegian’s new cruise terminal in Panama. The cruise visits five different ports over nine nights with a twist: two Panama Canal transits.

Located on the country’s Pacific Coast, Panama City serves as the homeport for this itinerary that features ports in Southern Caribbean such as Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire.

Before returning to Panama, the Norwegian Jewel also sails to Puerto Limón in Costa Rica and Cartagena de Indias in Colombia.

Ship: Norwegian Jade

Date: December 21, 2022

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Cape Town (South Africa)

Ports: Mossel Bay (South Africa), Port Elizabeth (South Africa), Richard’s Bay (South Africa), Durban (South Africa), Luderitz (Namibia) and Walvis Bay (Namibia)

Starting in December, the Norwegian Jade is set to offer a series of sailings from Cape Town, including this 12-night holiday cruise.

Other than spending Christmas and New Year’s onboard, guests will be able to visit five different South African ports during the voyage, including Mossel Bay – a less-visited cruise destination.

Besides an overnight in Cape Town, two Namibian ports are also on the ship’s schedule: Luderitz and Walvis Bay.

Ship: Norwegian Pearl

Date: November 11, 2022

Length: 4 nights

Homeport: Boston (United States)

Ports: Kings Wharf (Bermuda)

In 2022, the Norwegian Perl is offering a unique weekend getaway to Bermuda. This one-time cruise departs Boston on Friday, Nov. 11.

The four-night sailing includes a full day at sea on Saturday and an eight-hour call in Kings Wharf – Bermuda’s main cruise port – on Sunday.

Ship: Norwegian Star

Date: October 6, 2022

Length: 10 nights

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Ports: Zeebrugge (Belgium), Le Havre (France), Le Verdon (France), Bilbao (Spain), La Coruña (Spain), Porto (Portugal) and Guernsey (Channel Islands)

Norwegian is amping up its European presence creating more and more itineraries for the area.

Next year, the company is offering a unique itinerary in Western and Northern Europe, sailing from Southampton.

The region will welcome the Norwegian Star on Oct. 6 for a 10-night cruise. Sailing to four different countries, the vessel calls in ports less visited by large cruise ships, including Le Verdon in France and Porto in Portugal.

Other highlights of the itinerary are Guernsey in the Channel Islands – a British Crown Dependency – and Bilbao in Spain’s North Coast.