Heineken Reveals ‘Back to Sailing’ Support Package for Cruise Lines

Heineken has revealed details about its "Back to Sailing" program, aimed at supporting the company’s cruise line partners as they resume operations worldwide. According to a press release, the program includes the initiative entitled "The first round is on us," with free product donations of Heineken and Heineken 0.0 for cruise partners.

“Heineken’s ambition is to be the leading partner in the beer, cider and seltzer categories and we set out with the goal of helping our cruise line partners maximize the revenue opportunity of the 2021 season,” explained Christian Klimpke, global account manager, cruise lines, Heineken.

“To celebrate the highly anticipated return to sailing we are supporting our partners in the most useful ways possible as they balance the dynamics of operating onboard bars and restaurants in the new era and to safely navigate health regulations. Our teams are doing all we can to help them implement new ways of working especially with hygiene and social distancing, while also creating the best possible atmosphere to ensure guests have all the fun and enjoyment of cruising that they have craved for so long,” he added.

According to Heineken, the program has several elements: