Crystal Cruises Announces 132-Night Voyage on Crystal Serenity in 2022

Crystal Cruises has unveiled its 2022 Caribbean Idylls & Mediterranean Masterpieces voyage – a 132-night itinerary on the Crystal Serenity from Miami to Los Angeles.

The voyage starts on Jan. 17, 2022, calls upon 82 ports in 32 countries and includes 11 overnights in destinations including Istanbul, Monte Carlo, Naples and Cannes, as well as the island enclaves of St. Barts, Madeira, the Canary Islands and others. It ends on May 29, 2022.

According to Crystal, this new “Grand Voyage” replaces the line’s 2022 World Cruise, which was cancelled because many countries on the original itinerary remain uncertain in their ability to welcome guests back at the time.

“Our guests are extremely seasoned travelers who crave worldwide discovery, cultural immersion and the allure of exotic global destinations,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “This expansive 2022 Grand Voyage has been artfully crafted to showcase rare ports of call and unique experiences that offer our guests a new twist on even the most well-loved destinations while inviting them to enjoy the indulgences of Michelin-level cuisine, personalized service, unmatched spaciousness and luxurious all-inclusive amenities and comforts that remain the hallmarks of the Crystal Experience.”

Anderson said that Crystal knows that its guests, “especially our extended voyage guests,” consider the cruise line their "second home."

“Captain Birger Vorland and his crew are excited to welcome these guests back home to Crystal since having said goodbye to the World Cruise guests in Perth last year,” Anderson shared.

According to a press release, the 2022 Grand Voyage’s 132-night itinerary was designed for “travelers with a pent-up desire for longer cruise vacations." Busier cruise lovers have the option to choose from 11 cruise segments ranging from nine to 16 nights, the cruise line said. Destination highlights include the Caribbean, Morocco, the Cote d’Azur, the Amalfi Coast, the Greek Isles, the Black Sea, the Holy Land and more. Crystal said that the options to create customized combinations for regional exploration are “virtually endless.”

Reservations for the 2022 Grand Voyage will be open to 2022 World Cruise booked guests for a 10-day booking window on Sept. 14-23, and to the public on Sept. 24, 2021.

The voyage also totals 45 islands, including 19 calls in the Caribbean, and an “immersive exploration” of the Canary Islands with calls in six out of seven of the main islands and an overnight call in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Other island explorations include the Cape Verde Islands, the Azores, Madeira, Gibraltar, the Balearic Isles, Corsica, Sardinia, Sicily, Malta, Crete, Cyprus, the Greek Isles and Bermuda.

Several seldom-visited ports of call are also part of the itinerary. They include San Blas Islands, Panama; St. Croix, USVI; Ile des Saints, Guadeloupe; Cagliari, Sardinia; Praia and Santo Antão, Cape Verde Islands; Gaeta, Italy; Syracuse, Sicily and more.

Port-rich trans-Atlantic crossings, numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites, a transit of the Panama Canal, and explorations of ancient empires, art, architecture and natural wonders round out this 132-night voyage, Crystal said.

When the Crystal Serenity sets sail on the 2022 Grand Voyage, all guests (who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine) must be fully vaccinated, according to the requirement of the company’s Crystal Clean+ protocols, established in response to COVID-19. Guests 12 and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to departure for all 2022 Ocean voyages including those guests embarking in Miami.

One hundred percent of Crystal’s officers and crew fleetwide will continue to be vaccinated in 2022 as a requirement for employment, Crystal said.