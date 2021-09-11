61 Cruise Brands Are Expected to Sail in September. Here’s the Full List

The accelerated cruise industry restart is now reaching about half of the world’s 410-ship cruise fleet. As more than 200 vessels sail across several regions of the globe in September, 61 cruise lines are set to be in service this month.

Here are the brands in service in September, according to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News:

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International resumed guest operations last December with a series of sailings from Singapore. The brand later relaunched service in the United States in July with short cruises from Miami.

Now Royal Caribbean is sailing in several regions, with 14 vessels back in service.

Earlier this month, the brand returned to New Jersey, with the Oasis of the Seas launching service from Bayonne.

Region: Singapore, Bahamas, Europe, Alaska and Caribbean

Ships currently in service:

- Quantum of the Seas

- Adventure of the Seas

- Freedom of the Seas

- Anthem of the Seas

- Jewel of the Seas

- Serenade of the Seas

- Odyssey of the Seas

- Allure of the Seas

- Ovation of the Seas

- Symphony of the Seas

- Independence of the Seas

- Harmony of the Seas

- Mariner of the Seas

- Oasis of the Seas

Carnival Cruise Line

After a 16-month operational pause, Carnival Cruise Line resumed service in July with a series of cruises from Galveston and Miami.

Currently the brand has eight vessels back in service including the new Mardi Gras, which departed on its inaugural cruise on July 31.

After returning to the West Coast in late August Carnival is now planning to activate three additional ships before the end of September.

Region: North America – Bahamas, Caribbean and West Coast

Ships currently in service:

- Carnival Vista

- Carnival Horizon

- Carnival Breeze

- Carnival Miracle

- Mardi Gras

- Carnival Magic

- Carnival Sunrise

- Carnival Panorama

- Carnival Pride (from Sept. 12)

- Carnival Dream (from Sept. 19)

- Carnival Glory (from Sept. 19)

MSC Cruises

After pioneering the European restart in August 2020, MSC Cruises now has 10 ships back in service. One of the latest additions to the active fleet is the new MSC Seashore, which started its maiden season in August.

During August, the company also expanded its service resumption to new destinations, with the MSC Bellissima welcoming passengers in the Red Sea and the MSC Meraviglia in the Bahamas.

September will see two additional vessels entering service, the MSC Divina and the MSC Preziosa.

Region: Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Red Sea, Bahamas and Caribbean

Ships currently in service:

- MSC Grandiosa

- MSC Seaside

- MSC Virtuosa

- MSC Orchestra

- MSC Splendida

- MSC Magnifica

- MSC Seaview

- MSC Bellissima

- MSC Seashore

- MSC Meraviglia

- MSC Divina (from Sept. 16)

- MSC Preziosa (from Sept. 23)

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line resumed service in July with a series of Greek Island cruises on the Norwegian Jade. The brand later welcomed guests back in Alaska and the Caribbean, with the Norwegian Encore and the Norwegian Gem, respectively.

In September, the Norwegian Epic resumed service in the Western Mediterranean. Two more ships are set to welcome passengers in September,, including the Norwegian Breakaway, which will relaunch service from New York City.

Region: Europe, Alaska, Caribbean and Bermuda

Ships currently in service:

- Norwegian Jade

- Norwegian Encore

- Norwegian Gem

- Norwegian Epic

- Norwegian Getaway (from Sept. 13)

- Norwegian Breakaway (from Sept. 26)

Celebrity Cruises

After first welcoming guests back in June, Celebrity Cruises quickly added ships to the active lineup.

Currently the premium brand has seven vessels in service in regions such as the Caribbean, Alaska and the United Kingdom.

An eighth ship is set to resume service in September, offering short cruises from Miami. Previously based in St. Maarten, the Celebrity Summit will now sail in Florida, with four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Region: Caribbean, Europe, Galapagos and Alaska

Ships currently in service:

- Celebrity Apex

- Celebrity Edge

- Celebrity Silhouette

- Celebrity Flora

- Celebrity Millennium

- Celebrity Xpedition

- Celebrity Equinox

- Celebrity Summit (from Sept. 16)

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is returning to the West Coast this month.

After 18 months without guests, the Grand Princess is welcoming passengers back in Los Angeles on Sept. 25 for a Mexican Riviera cruise.

With three ships already in service, the Carnival Corporation-owned brand first resumed guest operations in July, offering itineraries to Alaska and the United Kingdom.

Region: Alaska, United Kingdom, West Coast and Mexican Riviera

Ships currently in service:

- Majestic Princess

- Regal Princess

- Sky Princess

- Grand Princess (from Sept. 25)

Disney Cruise Line

With two ships in service, Disney Cruise Line is presently sailing in the United Kingdom and in North America.

Region: United Kingdom and North America

Ships currently in service:

- Disney Magic

- Disney Dream

- Disney Fantasy (from Sept. 11)

Regent Seven Seas

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is returning to revenue service on Sept. 11, with the new Seven Seas Splendor.

The 2020-built ship is set to sail from Southampton, initially offering British Island and Western Europe itineraries.

Region: British Islands and Western Europe

Ships currently in service:

- Seven Seas Splendor (from Sept. 11)

Azamara

In August, after an 18-month pause, the Azamara Quest became the first ship to resume service for Azamara. Based in Piraeus, the vessel is currently offering a series of destination-intensive itineraries in Greece.

Region: Europe – Greece

Ships currently in service:

- Azamara Quest

Holland America Line

Holland America Line welcomed guests back in July with a series of cruises in Alaska. In August, a second vessel entered service in Europe, offering Eastern Mediterranean itineraries.

The brand is now planning its return to the West Coast, with the Zuiderdam. Starting on Sept. 18, the vessel is set to operate a series of California Coast and Mexican Riviera voyages from San Diego.

Region: Alaska, Mediterranean, West Coast and Mexican Riviera

Ships currently in service:

- Nieuw Amsterdam

- Eurodam

- Zuiderdam (from Sept. 18)

Oceania Cruises

The Marina became the first cruise ship to resume service for Oceania Cruises. On Aug. 28, the vessel welcomed guests back in Copenhagen, kicking off a short season in Northern Europe.

Region: Europe – Scandinavia and Baltic

Ships currently in service:

- Marina

Vantage Cruise Line

Vantage’s first oceangoing cruise ship debuted in August. The new 140-guest Ocean Explorer launched service in the United Kingdom, with a series of British Islands voyages.

Region: Europe – British Islands

Ships currently in service:

- Ocean Explorer

TUI Cruises

TUI Cruises has most of its seven-ship fleet in action. Currently, six vessels of the Germany-based brand are sailing, offering cruises in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Region: Europe – Greece, Mediterranean and Germany

Ships currently in service:

- Mein Schiff 1

- Mein Schiff 2

- Mein Schiff 3

- Mein Schiff 4

- Mein Schiff 5

- Mein Schiff 6

Other Brands Operating: