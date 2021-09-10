Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Location Update

As more ships resume service and others are preparing to do so, the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is sailing again.

Here is the location of every Carnival ship as of Sept. 10, 2021:

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The new Mardi Gras started its inaugural season on July 31, 2021. Based in Port Canaveral, the 5,200-guest vessel is now offering itineraries in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with visits to ports in Mexico, Honduras, Bahamas and Puerto Rico.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: West Coast

After resuming service on Aug. 21, the Carnival Panorama departs from Los Angeles on a weekly basis. Based at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal, the Vista-class vessel is now offering a seven-night itinerary to the Mexican Riviera, with calls in Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

Sailing from Miami, the Carnival Horizon resumed revenue service on July 4. The ship is now offering a series of six- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

After a 15-month service pause, the Carnival Vista became the first Carnival ship to resume guest operations on July 3. Based in Galveston, the vessel is sailing a program of seven-day cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Another Carnival ship based in Galveston, the Carnival Breeze welcomed guests back on July 15. The vessel is now offering a series of four- and five-day cruises to Mexico and the Western Caribbean from Texas.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: The Bahamas

One of the first ships to receive Carnival’s new blue and red livery, the Carnival Magic is currently offering short cruises to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean. The 2011-built vessel is based in Port Canaveral and resumed service on Aug. 7.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Gulf of Mexico

Set to reenter service on Sept. 12, the Carnival Dream is currently in the Gulf of Mexico. Sporting Carnival’s new hull design, the vessel is sailing to Galveston, its soon-to-be homeport.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Dubai, UAE

After spending several months in Southeast Asia, the Carnival Splendor is now awaiting its service resumption in the United Arab Emirates. The Australia-based vessel first arrived in the Port of Dubai on June 26 and remains docked there.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After a technical call in Miami earlier this month, the Carnival Freedom is awaiting service resumption in the Bahamas. The ship is expected to return to cruising on Oct. 9, 2021.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Liberty is currently in Cádiz, Spain. After spending several months in the Bahamas, the vessel has recently crossed the Atlantic ahead of a scheduled drydock.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After spending most of the operational pause in Europe, the Carnival Valor returned to North America in August. The vessel underwent a drydock in France and – adorned with Carnival’s new hull design – crossed the Atlantic back to the United States.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

The Carnival Miracle resumed service on July 27, with a series of cruises in Alaska. Based in Seattle, the ship is presently offering a week-long itinerary in the region that includes visits to Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

The Carnival Glory is currently on charter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Docked in New Orleans, the vessel is providing housing for emergency relief workers following Hurricane Ida.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

With its service return postponed to December, the Carnival Conquest remains in an operational pause state. The vessel is currently in the Bahamas, after leaving Miami earlier this week.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Gibraltar, UK

The latest ship to get Carnival’s new hull colors, the Carnival Legend is returning to North America. In August, the vessel underwent a scheduled drydock at a shipyard in Marseille, France.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Scheduled to resume guest service on Sept. 12, the Carnival Pride recently arrived at the port of Baltimore. The Spirit-Class vessel is now undergoing final preparations to offer a series of week-long cruises to the Bahamas from Maryland.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Dubai, UAE

After arriving at the port in June, the Australia-based Carnival Spirit remains docked in Dubai, UAE, along with the Carnival Splendor.

Carnival Victory/Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Victory conversion was recently restarted in Cádiz, Spain, after several months on hold. Set to emerge as the Carnival Radiance, the vessel is undergoing a major refit, which includes the addition of new cabins and the rebuilding of several public areas.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After resuming service on Aug. 14, the Carnival Sunrise is offering short cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean from Miami.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Spending the operational pause in the Bahamas – Florida region, the Carnival Elation is currently docked in PortMiami.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: Crossing the Atlantic

The Carnival Paradise is currently crossing the Atlantic Ocean en route to Cádiz, Spain. The Fantasy-class ship is scheduled to enter drydock in October for regular maintenance and routine work.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

Another Carnival ship in Europe, the Carnival Sunshine is currently docked in Cádiz. The vessel arrived at the Spanish port in July, after spending most of the operational pause in the Bahamas.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After a visit to Port Everglades, the Carnival Sensation recently returned to the Bahamas. According to Carnival’s latest announcement, the vessel’s service resumption was postponed to 2022.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Ecstasy is presently anchored at the Great Bahama Bank, along with other Carnival Corporation vessels.