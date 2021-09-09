Coral Expeditions Announces New South Australia Voyages Starting December

Coral Expeditions has announced five new South Australian intrastate voyages over December 2021 and January 2022. The new voyages continue the company’s strategy of an all-year domestic deployment amidst international travel restrictions.

According to a press release, the latest additions are round-trip Adelaide itineraries that stay within South Australia and offer departures within the next few months.

Coral Expeditions had already conducted a series of expedition cruises in the area earlier in 2021. With 5,000 km of shores and more than 300 islands, the cruise line said that there’s a huge diversity of natural wilderness to explore in Australia – including bays, beaches, remote islands and sea cliffs.

Many of the islands are important sanctuaries for birds, kangaroos, and wallabies, and especially seals and sea lions, Coral said. There are also many opportunities to taste local seafood and wines on these voyages.

Jeff Gillies, Coral Expeditions Commercial Director, said that the company is "enthused" to return to South Australia.

“We ventured into South Australia for the first time earlier this year. The people and communities of South Australia welcomed us with open arms and our guests were inspired by the unique natural environs which are ideally suited to our style of adventures. The feedback from guests and crew alike give us great confidence to return and to make South Australia a regular feature of our annual sailing schedule over the summer months,” Gillies said.

Joining the voyages is guest lecturer, writer and Kangaroo Island conservationist Quentin Chester who will be sharing his local knowledge.

Rodney Harrex, South Australian Tourism Commission chief executive welcomed the interest in South Australian expedition cruising and the additional voyages booked for South Australia this summer.

“After a successful 10-day tour by Coral Expeditions in February this year, we’re thrilled to see them not just return but bolster their SA itinerary in our upcoming cruise season,” Harrex said. “The beauty of expedition vessels is they can visit locations that bigger traditional cruise ships aren’t able to, so passengers can see even more of regional SA, stopping at unique and remote places like Troubridge Island in Yorke Peninsula, Flinders Island off the Eyre Peninsula coast, and Western River Cove in Kangaroo Island. We know this will be welcome news for South Australians wanting to see more of our state and welcome news for our broader visitor economy as we chart our way forward.”

Sailing Adelaide to Adelaide, these voyages stay within South Australia’s state border, providing confidence for guests. Operating with permission from all authorities and under the SailSAFE protocols, Coral Expeditions said that it has completed over 75 incident-free voyages since October 2020 on its Australian-flagged, Australian-crewed ships.