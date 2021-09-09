MSC’s Luxury Brand Explora Journeys Launches 'By Appointment' Service

Explora Journeys, MSC Group’s new luxury lifestyle travel brand, has announced the launch of its 'By Appointment' service for the travel advisor community. According to the brand, this is an “industry–first.”

Explora said that the 'By Appointment' service reflects a “significant investment by the cruise line in research, surveys, focus groups, consumer intelligence and supporting technology to ensure a thorough customer-centric approach which, along with bold commercial policies, underscores Explora Journeys' commitment to the global travel advisor community.”

“In just four 'clicks' our valued travel advisor partners can set up an appointment with an Explora Journeys customer experience representative which is immediately confirmed with a personalized message introducing their dedicated Ambassador. The travel advisor`s phone will ring at the appointed time of their chosen appointment thus eliminating any on-hold time. Appointments are currently conducted in English, with additional languages (German, Italian, French and Spanish) to follow in due course,” Explora wrote in a press release.

The cruise line said that the service was described as “the epitome of luxury” by one travel advisor who has tried it. Appointments provide a 30-minute block of time to allow travel advisors to discuss and place a waitlist on a specific suite for one or more of eight inaugural journeys during Explora I's first year, including the vessel’s maiden voyage on May 16, 2023.

Waitlist requests are obligation-free and require no deposit until later when travel advisors via a follow-up appointment, can convert their option into a deposited booking on which, at this point, they will already earn their commission.

“Explora Journeys will be an ocean escape like no other, allowing guests to relax, create memories, reconnect with what matters most in their lives and experience what we refer to as an “ocean state of mind,” said Chief Sales Officer of Explora Journeys, Chris Austin.

“Built by Italy’s Fincantieri and designed in partnership with them as well as some of the world`s foremost superyacht and luxury hospitality designers, our fleet of four innovative ships provide space, choice, privacy, relaxed comfort and elegance. Furthermore, one of our key points of differentiation is how we support our global travel advisor community. We wanted to totally remove on-hold time and put the control in the hands of our travel partners. The result is, they get to speak to our dedicated Ambassadors at their convenience and, waitlist suites for their valued clients exclusively before we open for public sale later this year. Initial industry feedback recognizes our service as being “best in class” for which we are most proud,” he added.

Travel Leaders President John Lovell referred to the Explora Journeys’ 'By Appointment' service as “one of many industry-first, bold initiatives” that the brand is making. He also noted Explora’s rolling commission program that will pay advisors commission on deposits and on final payments received.

“These and others were key factors for Travel Leaders Group determining the brand should be awarded a 'preferred' status. We are, therefore, delighted to welcome Explora Journeys into our roster of especially important preferred partners,” Lovell said. Explora said that the 'By Appointment' service will be maintained “indefinitely” to always provide the option for travel advisors to schedule an appointment to discuss and make a booking for their valued clients. Alternatively, following the brand`s official opening of sales, travel advisors will be able to call a dedicated Experience Center number or click `to call` from the Explora Journeys` website.